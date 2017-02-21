Jennifer M. Joe, MD, Founder & CEO of Medstro It's extremely gratifying to us that we've surpassed 100,000 users purely through organic 'word-of-mouth' networking

Medstro, the online community site for physicians, medical students and healthcare innovators announced today that it had surpassed 100,000 registered users in less than three years since launching the site. The Boston-based, self-funded startup made the announcement today at the HIMSS17 conference in Orlando, Florida, where Medstro's Founder and CEO, Jennifer M. Joe, MD, will be leading a session on Innovation at Harvard-affiliated academic medical centers.

"As a self-funded startup, we haven't had the luxury to spend money on incentives to onboard users, exhibiting at conferences or advertising online, so it's extremely gratifying to us that we've surpassed 100,000 users purely through organic 'word-of-mouth' networking," said Dr. Joe.

"We have built our user base by offering compelling, original content that is fun and engaging for physicians, such as our online challenges and guided panel discussions with experts from around the world," added James Ryan, Medstro's Co-Founder and COO.

Medstro launched their service in April, 2014 and has focused on building "communities of communities"--including grass-roots micro-communities created by the users themselves and industry-sponsored innovation communities that encourage collaboration between physicians, researchers, innovators and industry to improve healthcare. Medstro includes as its customers several of the largest medical societies in the country, major industry players such as Google and Boston Scientific, and prestigious publications such as the New England Journal of Medicine. Medstro's active online challenges can be viewed at https://medstro.com/challenges.

Medstro's CEO Dr. Joe and COO James Ryan are available for interviews throughout HIMSS17. Contact press(at)medstro.com for arrangements.