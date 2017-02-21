Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Wins Best of Show for Ice Wine & Best of Class for Cooper's Hawk Lux Pinot Noir
Countryside, Illinois (PRWEB) February 21, 2017
Who: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants home to the largest Wine Club in the United States, is a unique combination of winery, restaurant, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market. The company’s winery crafts over 40 varietals for its 25 restaurants across eight states and 220,000+ Wine Club members. Partnering with the best grape growers in the world, the Cooper’s Hawk winery has earned over 400 awards. Helmed by CEO/Founder Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk first opened in Orland Park, Illinois in 2005.
What: San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is the largest and most prestigious competition of American wines in the world. More than 65 experts consisting of media, education, trade, and hospitality industries come together to judge the best American wine. Out of 7,000 entries across 28 states, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants claimed 9 awards at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition including Best Dessert/Specialty Wine of the Show. Cooper’s Hawk received the following awards:
Ice Wine, Sweepstakes (Best Dessert/specialty wine of show)
Cooper’s Hawk Lux Meritage, Double Gold
Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Gold
Tempranillo Merlot, Gold
Chardonnay, Silver
Gewürztraminer, Silver
Riesling, Silver
Pinot Noir, Bronze
Malbec, Bronze
The International Eastern Wine Competition, one of the country’s oldest and longest-running wine competitions, simultaneously judges 1300 wines from Europe, North America, Central America, Africa and the Eastern United States in two divisions. Cooper’s Hawk received the following 9 awards including Best of Class:
Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Gold/Best of Class
Riesling, Double Gold/Best of Class
Tempranillo Merlot, Double Gold/Best of Class
Pinot Noir, Gold
Barbera, Gold
Viognier, Gold
Chardonnay, Silver
Cooper’s Hawk Red, Silver
Malbec, Silver
For more information about Cooper’s Hawk wines,click here.
Where: The International Eastern Wine Competition (Sonoma County) and San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (San Francisco).
When: Winners announced February 2017
Note: Proceeds of the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition support the non-profit Cloverdale Citrus Fair and help support wine and food education at educational institutions and non-profit organizations.
MORE
http://www.chwinery.com
Twitter/IG: @chwinery
FB: http://www.facebook.com/coopershawk