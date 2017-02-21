Cooper's Hawk Logo Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Wins Best of Show for Ice Wine & Best of Class for Cooper's Hawk Lux Pinot Noir

Who: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants home to the largest Wine Club in the United States, is a unique combination of winery, restaurant, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market. The company’s winery crafts over 40 varietals for its 25 restaurants across eight states and 220,000+ Wine Club members. Partnering with the best grape growers in the world, the Cooper’s Hawk winery has earned over 400 awards. Helmed by CEO/Founder Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk first opened in Orland Park, Illinois in 2005.

What: San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is the largest and most prestigious competition of American wines in the world. More than 65 experts consisting of media, education, trade, and hospitality industries come together to judge the best American wine. Out of 7,000 entries across 28 states, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants claimed 9 awards at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition including Best Dessert/Specialty Wine of the Show. Cooper’s Hawk received the following awards:

Ice Wine, Sweepstakes (Best Dessert/specialty wine of show)

Cooper’s Hawk Lux Meritage, Double Gold

Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Gold

Tempranillo Merlot, Gold

Chardonnay, Silver

Gewürztraminer, Silver

Riesling, Silver

Pinot Noir, Bronze

Malbec, Bronze

The International Eastern Wine Competition, one of the country’s oldest and longest-running wine competitions, simultaneously judges 1300 wines from Europe, North America, Central America, Africa and the Eastern United States in two divisions. Cooper’s Hawk received the following 9 awards including Best of Class:

Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Gold/Best of Class

Riesling, Double Gold/Best of Class

Tempranillo Merlot, Double Gold/Best of Class

Pinot Noir, Gold

Barbera, Gold

Viognier, Gold

Chardonnay, Silver

Cooper’s Hawk Red, Silver

Malbec, Silver

For more information about Cooper's Hawk wines

Where: The International Eastern Wine Competition (Sonoma County) and San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (San Francisco).

When: Winners announced February 2017

Note: Proceeds of the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition support the non-profit Cloverdale Citrus Fair and help support wine and food education at educational institutions and non-profit organizations.

