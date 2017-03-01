Aqua Data Studio Symbol Map The ability to synchronize database schemas has been one of our most frequently requested features. We've added synchronization capabilities for the four major database vendors and will continue to add more in future releases.

AquaFold, Inc. has released Aqua Data Studio 18, a major upgrade to its universal database management and analytics software, providing schema synchronization which enables users to seamlessly deploy differences from a source to a target database schema. The latest version adds significant enhancements in Visual Analytics to provide business intelligence users more ways to analyze their ever-growing data volumes quickly and efficiently. Along with a new connection monitor tool, explain plans for Amazon Redshift and Teradata, Google BigQuery Standard SQL support, and enhanced SQL editor, version 18 is the most feature-rich release to date.

"The ability to synchronize database schemas has been one of our most frequently requested features," explains AquaFold's CEO Niels Gron. "We've added synchronization capabilities for the four major database vendors and will continue to add more in future releases."

The newly introduced schema synchronization wizard supports Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, DB2 LUW and Sybase ASE. The wizard allows users to select dependencies, map missing columns, configure the script to fix potential deployment issues, view a summary of actions and warnings, and generate the final deployment script for execution.

“Over the past decade, customers have come to expect richer capabilities built into the editor," says Gron. "To effectively meet this growing demand, we've re-engineered our editor framework to be more extensible and delivered many usability and functional enhancements.”

The redesigned editors offer enhanced Status, Annotation and Marker bars, streamlined Find and Replace functionality, zooming in the active editor, and Punctuation completion features such as automatic completion of brackets and quotes.

Version 18 offers a new tool called Connection Monitor which provides the ability to ping database connections on a periodic basis, refresh results in your Query Window at a specified interval, and turn on auto-commit after the idle threshold is exceeded. Improvements to Visual Analytics include support for symbol map and bullet charts, fixed axes support, advanced sorting, relative date filters, exporting to PDF files, redesigned calculated field editor, chart highlighting, and much more.

Database support has been upgraded to include Apache Hive 2.1, Cloudera 5.8, DB2 LUW 11.1, Hortonworks 2.5, MapR 5.1, MongoDB 3.4, MySQL 5.7, PostgreSQL 9.5, SQL Server 2016, Vertica 8, VoltDB 6.8, and updated Amazon Redshift, Oracle, and DB2 iSeries drivers.

Aqua Data Studio Availability and Pricing

Aqua Data Studio 18.0 is localized in 9 languages and works with Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. It is available for immediate download at http://www.aquafold.com/aquadatastudio_downloads.html You can view the complete list of new features and enhancements at

http://www.aquaclusters.com/app/home/project/public/aquadatastudio/wikibook/New-Features-18.0/page/0/What-s-New-in-Version-18-0.

The cost of a single-user commercial license for Aqua Data Studio 18 remains $499.00 USD. Current license holders with expired subscriptions can renew their subscriptions for $174.65 USD, which is just 35% of the new license price.