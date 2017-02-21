Giving patients anytime-access to their health information and fostering communication between health care providers, patients and their families, encourages people to take a more active role in their care.

The StayWell Company announced today that Krames CareEngageTM powered by Doctella now features a SMART on FHIR application. The SMART on FHIR application is available for testing with clients who use CareEngage for patient education and care management. StayWell will demonstrate the CareEngage solution during #HiMSS17 at booth 3443.

CareEngage is an interactive platform that addresses real-world health needs, such as patient compliance and chronic conditions, by keeping patients better informed and engaged in their care. The platform is licensed by hospitals and health systems and can be integrated into EHR systems to improve patient safety, quality and compliance. SMART (Substitutable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies) on FHIR (Fast Health Interoperability Resources) is a fast-growing and much-lauded technology that facilitates the connection of EHRs across health care provider organizations and allows patient education to be prescribed from, and tracked in the EHR.

Effectively engaging patients and caregivers is essential to hospitals and health systems in new value-based payment models, because engagement — which can be fostered by interactive education, communications and positive feedback — can contribute to improved patient compliance and clinical outcomes under MACRA and MIPS.

Earlier this month, early adopters of CareEngage met to discuss implementation strategies and use of the platform within their hospital business units and outlined targeted departments, processes and workflows that could be improved by CareEngage. These early adopters are part of the Krames CareEngage Collaborative, which will also assist in tracking metrics to measure platform usage and satisfaction.

“Health care regulations are putting an increased focus on patient-centered and value-based care. Giving patients anytime-access to their health information and fostering communication between health care providers, patients and their families, encourages people to take a more active role in their care. In the long run, this will lead to better health and a more satisfying care journey for patients, and improved quality, safety and reimbursement for hospitals,” said Nicole Latimer, president, StayWell.

CareEngage augments verbal instructions and print materials with state-of-the-art, customizable and interactive, multimedia tools that can be easily shared with family and caregivers.

It is a unique application of quality improvement science and physician-developed Smartlists delivered in an open, interactive content framework that maps the complete patient journey, including: patient preferences, education, care instructions, symptom tracking, beliefs, belonging, insights and patient reported outcomes and measures. The addition of SMART on FHIR to the CareEngage solution will make the integration and use of the platform across provider locations efficient for both clinicians and patients.

“SMART on FHIR is emerging as the new industry standard for patient-facing health technology solutions. It neutralizes potential issues related to platform compatibility across health systems and creates a user-friendly, seamless environment for patients and health care professionals,” said Amer Haider, CEO of Doctella. “The potential that this delivers to health systems across the country who use CareEngage is significant and timely to the pressing needs of our health care marketplace.”

Existing StayWell customers can easily integrate CareEngage into their EHR workflow using the SMART on FHIR application.

To learn more about CareEngage or to join the Krames CareEngage Collaborative, a cohort of early adopters established by StayWell, visit http://www.staywell.com/doctella.

