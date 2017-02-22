Nature’s Brands Products Now Available on RonnieColemanNutrition.com

Nature’s Brands, Inc., a company that creates a wide variety of certified organic health and wellness products, announced a select number of its products are now available for purchase on RonnieColemanNutrition.com, a popular nutritional products website.

Nature’s Brands was founded in 1995, and since then has maintained a focus on developing high-quality, natural organic nutritional supplements and personal care products. All products are free from the harmful chemicals and synthetic additives found in many of the health and wellness products on the market. With its products now available for purchase on RonnieColemanNutrition.com, the company has a new channel to reach people whom have already demonstrated an interest in living a healthy lifestyle.

“We are excited to announce that our Nature’s Brands products are now available for purchase on RonnieColemanNutrition.com,” said Mark Gonsalves, CEO of Nature’s Brands. “We have put many years of research and testing into our products to ensure they are able to pass organic certification tests and that they meet the high level of quality our customers expect. The Ronnie Coleman name has been a premier name in the world of nutrition for years, and we believe our products will fit in very well among the site’s offerings.”

Interest in Organic products has been growing rapidly in recent years. However, there are many brands currently on the market that claim their products are organic but are unable to back up those claims. The only way for consumers to ensure they are getting a truly organic product is to check and see if it has been certified organic by an independent, credible Certifier. Nature’s Brands now has 155 Certified Organic products available, the largest collection anywhere.

The initial selection of Nature’s Brands’ Certified Organic whole-food supplements available at RonnieColemanNutrition.com are; Acid-2 Alkaline™ alkalizing supplement, Supa Herbal Greens™ organic super greens formula, PhytoVitamins™ Multivitamin (with and without Iron), Whole Food B-Complex, and Whole-Food Hair & Nail formula. These products introduce what Nature’s Brands organic whole-food supplement line has to offer.

“We are thrilled to expand our brand’s reach through this new partnership,” said Gonsalves.