Dubai Rapper and DJ Khaled Affiliate FADL Releases EP, "The Other Side"

FADL's EP artwork for The Other Side "I've been working hard this year to put out as much music as I can and this is a project that shows two different sides of me." - FADL on The Other Side

Today, Dubai based rapper FADL is releasing his latest project The Other Side with an exclusive premiere on AXS.

The Other Side is FADL's third project, and it was recorded between Dubai, Miami, and London. Standout tracks include, "Another You," "Our Year," and "Moneyman." The music videos were shot by Ivan Berrios, who does many of DJ Khaled's music videos.

"Moneyman," was one of the first tastes FADL gave from on The Other Side, and the single features prominent rapper Ace Hood. Respect Mag wrote of the track, "FADL drops a track very reminiscent of contemporary trap sounds, with red-blooded lyrics and braggadocio flows peppering the very rough instrumental."

His music is definitely for fans of French Montana or Travis Scott, and he has already clocked in studio hours with DJ Khaled and Boi-1da. With his latest releases garnering him attention from tastemakers like HipHopDX and Revolt TV, FADL is breaking out as a rising global rapper.

