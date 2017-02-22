Nerds Support Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Nerds Support, Inc., "Proactive Approach To Technology", announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nerds Support, Inc. to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Nerds Support, Inc., is recognized as one of the top business's heavily weighted in managed services. With their ability to leverage small- to mid-sized businesses with enterprise technology, for over 10 years, Nerds Support, Inc., has successfully assisted their clients with gaining a competitive edge in their respective industry.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

"What sets us apart from other IT support companies is our guaranteed commitment to our clients and their business goals," said Scott Richman, CEO of Nerds Support, Inc. "We understand that round-the-clock IT service is a must for today's progressive companies. Our clients need to focus on their business, which is why they leave the IT responsibility to us. It goes beyond providing IT support, it's introducing proactive technology solutions to businesses so they can achieve their goals of today and tomorrow."

For more information: http://bit.do/msp-500-nerdssupport

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.