CBT Nuggets Announces Microsoft Windows Server 2012 40-410 Course

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Microsoft Windows Server 2012 70-410.

This entry-level, 93-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Garth Schulte prepares IT pros with the skills and knowledge needed to administer Microsoft's popular Windows Server 2012 product. The course is the first of three to prepare learners for the Microsoft MCSA: Windows Server 2012 certification.

Schulte's new course includes virtual labs, giving IT pros the hands-on practical experience needed for success in running the day-to-day functions of Server 2012, as well as for success in passing certification exams.

"Windows Server 2012 R2 is a very stable operating system that will be around for a long time to come," Schulte said. "Professionals with these skills have been and will continue to be highly desired and well compensated in Microsoft shops."

Microsoft Windows Server 2012 70-410 is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semiannually, or yearly.

