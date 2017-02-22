Jagannathan Neurosurgery is a multidisciplinary Neurosurgery, Neurology and Pain Management Practice with offices throughout Michigan.

Becker’s Spine Review, the leading publication featuring news and analysis of issues related to spine practices, is featuring Michigan neurosurgeon Jay Jagannathan, M.D., as a “Spine Surgeon to Know.” http://www.beckersspine.com/spine-leaders/item/35348-. Dr. Jagannathan is known as one of a small number of neurosurgeons in Michigan performing minimally invasive back surgery that often results in less post-operative discomfort and a quicker recovery for patients.

Dr. Jagannathan founded and heads the Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute – http://www.mi-neurosurgery.com – with clinical-office locations in the Detroit area (Madison Heights, Garden City, Dearborn and soon in Troy), central Michigan (West Branch) and far-northern Michigan (Sault Sainte Marie). The practice has specialists in neurosurgery, neurology and pain management and provides interdisciplinary treatment for patients with spine and other neurological disorders throughout the state of Michigan. “It is a great honor to be featured by Becker’s Spine Review,” said Dr. Jagannathan of the Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute. “We are recognized for the specialty expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery, which our patients really appreciate, and also our unusual reach in the state of Michigan – with office locations and my ability and willingness to travel to be nearby just about anyone in Michigan, regardless of where they live in the state.”

Dr. Jagannathan is a Diplomate of the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the American Academy of Neurological and Orthopedic Surgery and the American Board of Spinal Surgery. He has been a “Featured Neurosurgeon” in Hour Detroit magazine’s ‘Top Docs’ issue in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He received the Patients’ Choice Award and Compassionate Doctor Recognition from Vitals.com in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In 2016 he was rated the Top Neurosurgeon in Metro Detroit by RateMDs.com. Dr. Jagannathan received his M.D. degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. His neurosurgery residency was at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and the Wayne State University School of Medicine where he was Chief Resident. He is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Jagannathan has published numerous papers and book chapters in the areas of spine surgery, radiosurgery and neuro-oncology and has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Synthes Award for craniofacial research as well as the Cone Pevehouse Award for socioeconomic research, both from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He was named a ‘rising star’ in spine surgery by In-Spine magazine.

He is actively involved in organized neurosurgery and served as a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Young Neurosurgeons Committee and on the Executive Committee of the Section on Tumors. He also represented Michigan on the Council of State Neurosurgical Societies.

Dr. Jagannathan is a resident of Birmingham, Mich.