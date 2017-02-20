India's Biggest Online Fashion Brand Expands into Europe

Yepme expands into Europe Expansion into Europe was a logical next step after achieving profitability in India. In his view, the three robust pillars of Technology, Fast Fashion Supply Chain and Brand will help Yepme gain market share in a very competitive European Fashion Market

Yepme announced its plan to expand into Europe. The company has launched uk.yepme.com to service customers across UK. The brand footprint is also being extended beyond its own webstore across Europe through presence in a large online marketplaces in the UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain.

More than 2000 products have gone live on uk.yepme.com. The Campaigns have been shot in the fashion capitals of world namely London, Paris and Los Angeles. The fashion showcased is European fashion. The core proposition is about being “Unreasonably Fashionable.” The core proposition is driven by fast fashion supply chain of brand Yepme that delivers Mind to Market cycle of 30 days.

Europe offers a huge opportunity for brand Yepme as countries like UK have online sales as percentage to Retail market of close to 17%. This is even higher than US, where online market contribution to total retail market is around 14%. As per emarketer.com, in 2016, UK online market size was $ 110 Billion. This is way bigger than Indian online market size of $ 24 Billion in 2016. The Yepme European expansion Plan is led by its 100% subsidiary in the UK.

Yepme will build on its core strengths of in house technology to deliver single view of the customer and resources, low cost fast fashion supply chain, experience of building high brand salience in Social media (6 Million plus fans on Facebook). The brand Yepme uses variety of online tools to get insight into latest trends on Fashion across Europe. The teams in India and UK will work closely to deliver on the core proposition of being “Unreasonably Fashionable” at value pricing.

Vivek Gaur and Sandeep Sharma Co-Founders have personally worked out nitty gritty of the launch. Vivek Gaur, while speaking on the subject, echoed that it’s a great leap for an Indian brand to make an entry into highly competitive fashion market in Europe.

As per Sandeep Sharma, expansion into Europe was a logical next step after achieving profitability in India. In his view, the three robust pillars of Technology, Fast Fashion Supply Chain and Brand will help Yepme gain market share in a very competitive European Fashion Market.