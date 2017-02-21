Discovery Health Partners, the payment integrity division of LaunchPoint, today announced it has appointed Moe Alkhafaji as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Alkhafaji joins Discovery from HealthEngine, where in the role of CTO he applied his big data and machine learning expertise to rearchitect and transform its healthcare pricing and quality information portal technology. Prior to that, Alkhafaji was co-founder of Cancer IQ, a cancer risk analysis API that is fully integrated with hospital information systems and which was widely hailed for its ground-breaking technology. Alkhafaji was also a co-founder and CTO at medCPU, where he architected and developed a combination of solutions that consisted of natural language processing algorithms, machine learning models, and a decision support engine to deliver a state-of-the-art automated medical advisor for large hospital systems. The company was later acquired by UPMC and Merck. Alkhafaji has also held roles at Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Argonne National Labs, and Abercrombie and Kent, among other firms.

“Moe’s background as an entrepreneur and pioneer in high-performance computing, informatics, and technology architecture for enterprise healthcare systems makes him a much-valued addition to our team,” said Amy Mosser, COO. “He understands how to get value out of the data and how to build on what is there to keep our Healthcare Analytics Platform three steps ahead of competitors.”

In his new role, Alkhafaji will oversee technology architecture, platform and solution enhancements, new solution development, and IT operations for Discovery, including its Coordination of Benefits, Medicare Secondary Payer Validation, and Subrogation solutions. Discovery serves 50+ plans and has been recognized for its fast growth and innovative technology solutions.

Alkhafaji holds a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Chicago. He resides with his family in Chicago, Illinois.

