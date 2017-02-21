The 5th Annual Ellen's Icebreaker will be held Saturday, March 4, at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland, Wisconsin. Proceeds benefit The Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. The plunge has grown to recognize not only Ellen’s incredible spirit, but also the spirit of all individuals impacted by cancer.

The 1st Annual Ellen’s Icebreaker was held in March of 2013 during Ellen Smith’s year-long battle with gastric cancer. Her husband, Rick Smith, along with Eric Jorgensen, a close family friend and President & CEO of JX Enterprises, helped conceptualize and kick off the event in her honor. Rick is the General Manager of JX Peterbilt - Waukesha in Pewaukee, Wis.

Ellen lost her battle with cancer on October 20, 2013, at the age of 59. Since then, the plunge has grown to recognize not only Ellen's incredible spirit, but also the spirit of all individuals impacted by cancer.

Donations collected through the event support the ELMS (Ellen Louise Mechling Smith) Fund. The purpose of this fund is to sponsor research for a cancer cure through The Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital’s Cancer Center. Ellen chose the Medical College of Wisconsin due to her high regard for the level of care and support she received during her treatment. One hundred percent of all donations collected go to the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. Visit http://www.ellensway.org to donate today!

Globally, cancer claims the lives of nearly 8 million people a year. The mission of Ellen’s Icebreaker is to raise awareness, fund research, and honor those affected by cancer.

This year’s Ellen’s Icebreaker will, once again, be held at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland, Wis. Jump in honor of Ellen or a loved one who has battled cancer, and come support the efforts of remarkable research for a cure to cancer. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with plunging to follow. There will be food, beverages, and music. Visit http://www.ellensway.org for more information and to sign up for the event.

