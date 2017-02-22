ECHELON Partners Expands Executive Team; Adds Three Key Hires

Never before has there been as much change happening in wealth management than today, and in order to meet that increased demand, we are excited to be aggressively adding top-tier team members.

ECHELON Partners, a leading investment bank focused exclusively on the wealth management industry, marked its 15th anniversary with the hiring of a new Managing Director and two Analysts to bolster and lead its Investment Banking and Consulting groups.

With many changes impacting the wealth management industry, such as aging advisors, new regulations, an increase in digital competition and a fast-growing wealth market, the demand for investment banking, valuation, succession planning and M&A consulting is increasing dramatically.

“In our 15th year of business, we’re experiencing record activity in the RIA and wealthTECH sectors,” said Dan Seivert, CEO of ECHELON Partners. “Never before has there been as much change happening in wealth management than today, and in order to meet that increased demand, we are excited to be aggressively adding top-tier team members.”

Joining ECHELON Partners to lead the Consulting business group as Managing Director is Carolyn Armitage, CFP®, CIMA®. Armitage, who has 28 years of industry experience, comes to ECHELON Partners from LPL Financial, where she led the Enterprise Management Consulting group, providing consulting services to LPL’s top 42 Enterprise RIA/BD offices and owners including strategic planning, organizational design, continuity and succession planning, along with technology, efficiency, operational consulting and financial management.

“ECHELON Partners is transforming consulting and M&A for the wealth management industry through a total platform approach and I’m delighted to offer a comprehensive suite of services for our clients,” said Armitage.

Prior to LPL, Armitage held senior roles at ING Advisors Network (now Cetera) and HD Vest. Armitage holds multiple industry designations, a Masters of Science in Management, a bachelor’s in Business Administration and is LEAN Certified with a Six Sigma Green Belt.

“Carolyn brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and unique skills to further build out our capabilities,” said Seivert. “That critical combination of leadership, executive management and industry relationships will go a long way to helping our clients exceed their goals.”

Also, joining ECHELON Partners as Analysts are Edward Janisch, CFA, CAIA and Andrew Sova. Janisch comes to ECHELON from JP Morgan Chase as an investment Associate and prior to that began his career as a wealth advisor with Merrill Lynch. Sova, a recent graduate and standout athlete at Claremont McKenna College, brings an academic financial services focus to ECHELON Partners.

“At this critical stage in the evolution of the wealth management industry, all participants are going to need advice and guidance from a knowledgeable and experienced partner in order to meet their strategic goals – whether that is crafting an M&A strategy, deploying capital, determining valuations, planning for succession, as well as nurturing top talent,” said Seivert. “In our 15th year, I couldn’t be more proud of our team and we look forward to continuing to contribute meaningfully to our clients’ success.”

About ECHELON Partners

Founded 15 years ago, ECHELON Partners http://www.echelon-partners.com combines the high quality expected of a large investment bank with the high touch expected of a personal boutique. Unlike traditional investment bankers, ECHELON Partners brings together financial advisory, strategic consulting, and senior-level operational experience to each engagement. The firm believes the key element to successfully serving clients are a deep understanding of the wealth and investment management businesses, an extensive network of contacts, a powerful set of processes and databases, integrity, and trust. ECHELON Partners is committed to bringing all of these qualities to every client assignment. With a track record spanning hundreds of engagements and valuations, the ECHELON team understands the unique needs of owners and executives in the wealth management industry.