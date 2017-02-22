Home Trends & Design Among the 28th Annual ARTS Awards Winners

Home Trends & Design "We want our furniture to be a healthy addition to your home."

Dallas Market Center and ART announced the winners of the 28th annual ARTS Awards during a gala event held Friday, January 20 at the Hilton Anatole hotel and attended by 650 guests. The ARTS Awards is the premier international awards program for the home industry honoring manufacturers, retailers, designers, and sales representatives and is held each January during the Dallas Total Home & Gift Market. Awards were presented across major industry categories including manufacturing, retail, design, and sales as well as two special leadership and achievement awards.

Home Trends & Design was nominated in the Accent Furniture category for a second year running. Accent furniture continues to grow each year for HTD, and they’re proud to represent the category as an ARTS Award Winner. Terri Cravey accepted the award on behalf of co-founders Hank Cravey and Dhaval Lodhavia. “We want our furniture to be a healthy addition to your home,” said Mrs. Cravey. Home Trends & Design, who is a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and creator of the Mango Foundation, has its’ eye on the environment using eco-friendly finishes, construction techniques such as mortise and tenon joinery that reduce the need for glues, and reclaimed materials.

“Winning an ARTS Award is an outstanding accomplishment, and we send our congratulations to the winners,” Cindy Morris president and CEO of Dallas Market Center said. “There are so many outstanding individuals and companies that continue to creatively shape the home industry, and it is our honor to recognize them for their inspiring leadership.”



At this year’s ARTS Awards twenty industry leaders, style experts, and celebrity designers presented the awards including Kelli Ellis, Libby Langdon, Jason Harris, Caroline Hipple, and Jan Barboglio. Also in attendance were the ARTS Awards judges, the ARTS Awards committee members from ART, and members of the ARTS Awards nominating panel.



“By recognizing industry innovation and leadership, we hope to encourage growth and ingenuity within the community,” Sharon Davis, executive director of ART, said. “The ARTS Awards are an excellent way to honor and inspire those who work so diligently to advance the home industry. In addition, honoring two business legends serves as an inspiration to the next generation.”

For a complete list of the 28th ARTS Awards Winners, please click here.



The 28th annual ARTS Awards are sponsored by enLIGHTenment, Gifts & Decorative Accessories, Giftware News, HFN, Home Fashion Forecast, Home & Textiles Today, Home Accents Today, Interior Design Society, Lyon Credit Services, Residential Lighting and the Sustainable Furnishings Council.

About Home Trends & Design

Home Trends & Design is an Austin-based furniture manufacturer that is committed to preserving the environment through the use of sustainable hardwoods, reclaimed materials and eco-friendly finishing techniques. All of HTD’s products are handcrafted from solid wood to create a home furnishings collection that represents some of the most beautiful, carefully constructed pieces on the market today. For more information, please visit htddirect.com.



About ART

ART is the creative home furnishings network representing manufacturers, retailers, representatives and other individuals and companies interested in promoting and enhancing the market position of the home furnishings industry. Each year ART sponsors programs such as the ART conference, regional educational seminars, the ART card and the ARTS Awards. The ART website is available at accessoriesresourceteam.org.



About the ARTS Awards

The ARTS Awards is the premier international awards program dedicated to the home industry. Up to 27 categories exist under the headings Manufacturer, Retailer, Product Designer, Interior Designer, Sales Representative, Rising Star, Green, Legendary Leadership and Academy of Achievement. Anyone in the industry can nominate including manufacturers, retailers, sales representatives, designers, suppliers, consultants and other industry professionals. Academy of Achievement, Rising Star and Legendary Leadership honorees are selected by an ARTS Awards committee each year. Companies that have won an ARTS Award five times are inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame members are: Beatriz Ball Collection, Arteriors Home, BJ’s Home Accents, C.S. Wo & Sons, Distinctive Designs International Inc., Feizy Rugs, Fine Art Lamps, Global Views, Natural Decorations Inc., Palecek, Paragon, Schonbek Worldwide Lighting, and Seasonal Living. The ART website is available at dallasmarketcenter.com/artsawards.