Dr. Dawn McClellan Shown with Dental Care International Dental Surgery Assistant Students in Sri Lanka

Dental Care International (DCI), and co-founder Dr. Dawn McClellan, were featured in an article by David Burger in American Dental Association’s publication, the ADA News. DCI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the underserved in the U.S. and abroad receive essential dental care. Dr. McClellan, a respected pediatric dentist in Las Vegas, NV, founded DCI with Mike PeQueen in 2001. The organization has worked to increase access to dental care for thousands of disadvantaged individuals in communities in Las Vegas, NV as well as Kandy, Sri Lanka and Cuenca, Ecuador.

The American Dental Association was founded in 1859. Growing to become the leading source of oral health-related information for patients and dental professionals, it is now the nation’s largest dental association. The ADA News covers the latest advancements in dentistry and highlights leaders in the field.

Dental Care International is dedicated to increasing access to dental care in the U.S. and abroad. In Las Vegas, DCI holds a dental clinic offering experienced preventative care to infants and teenagers while also providing affordable orthodontic treatment. Each year since 2009, DCI works with the local Ecuadorian dental school in Cuenca, Ecuador to bring a team of dental professionals to provide vital oral health services to rural school children.

In Kandy, Sri Lanka, DCI provides a one-year residential Dental Surgery Assistant training program for young girls. Students come from children’s homes and often have a history of neglect, poverty and abuse. By the end of the program, they are not only able to gain valuable, marketable skills to improve their lives, but they can also offer their community skilled dental care. Since its foundation, DCI has treated more than 71,000 patients. This year, 11 students are expected to graduate the dental assistant program.

Dental Care International is always looking for volunteers, donations and sponsors for students in the Dental Surgery Assistant training program. As a pediatric dentist in Las Vegas, Dr. McClellan and her team are excited to launch DCI’s fifth year and look forward to helping thousands of patients in the future. Those who would like to learn more about DCI, or volunteer their time to the cause, can contact the organization by calling 702-272-1100.

About the Organization

Dental Care International (DCI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to dental care and providing dental services to the disadvantaged and neglected areas of the world. DCI was founded by Dr. Dawn McClellan and Mike PeQueen in 2001. DCI offers a one-year residential Dental Surgery Assistant (DSA) Training Program near Kandy, Sri Lanka where girls who have survived abuse, neglect, poverty, and tragedy, are afforded an opportunity to receive training and later find work in hospitals and clinics across Sri Lanka. DCI has also made an impact in Cuenca, Ecuador since 2009, where a team of volunteers visits to provide dental services to rural school children. The DCI team is not only helping areas in need internationally, but locally as well, offering comprehensive pediatric dentistry and orthodontic services at their clinic in Las Vegas, NV where they provide increased access to dental care for the underserved and working poor in the community. To learn more about DCI, how to sponsor a student, volunteer or donate, please visit http://www.dcare.org or call (702) 272-1100 for more information.