For third straight year, Creation Technologies is 2017 Winner of ‘Overall Highest Customer Rating’ Service Excellence Award from Circuits Assembly This honor is a testament to the daily hard work, entrepreneurialism and collaboration between Creation's, our customers’ & suppliers’ teams to deliver business results to our 200+ OEM customers that clearly make Creation stand out. —CEO Bhawnesh Mathur

Creation Technologies, a private company and 25-year leader in creating transformative design and manufacturing solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), today announced it has received the ‘Highest Overall Customer Rating’ Service Excellence Award. 2017 marks Creation Technologies’ third consecutive year winning in its category of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers with annual revenues over $500 million. The award was presented by Circuits Assembly during a ceremony at IPC Apex Expo in San Diego.

The Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) are judged entirely on third-party, customer feedback across the categories of Responsiveness, Value for Price, Dependability, Quality, and Technology. As the ‘Highest Overall Customer Rating’ Award Winner, Creation Technologies received the highest score in all five of the individual service categories.

“Winning the Highest Overall Customer Rating for the third year in a row and being recognized by our customers in this prestigious way is such an honor,” said Creation Technologies President and CEO, Bhawnesh Mathur. “It’s a testament to the daily hard work, entrepreneurialism and collaboration between so many people – our Creation team, our customers’ teams, our suppliers’ teams – to deliver the business results for our two-hundred-plus OEM customers that clearly make Creation stand out. We couldn’t be more delighted to win this Highest Overall SEA as Creation’s 25th Anniversary year comes to a close…and our 26th Anniversary year begins! We are extremely excited about what 2017 holds for Creation and for our customers.”

The Service Excellence Awards are sponsored by leading industry analyst, Circuits Assembly, and are open to EMS providers and electronics assembly equipment, materials and software suppliers worldwide. The EMS companies with the highest scores in each of five individual service categories also received awards. (Overall winners like Creation Technologies were excluded from winning individual categories).

Electronics assembly equipment Award Winners were Europlacer Americas for pick-and-place; Speedprint for screen printing; Kyzen for cleaning/processing materials; MIRTEC for test and inspection; Indium for materials; Nordson Asymtek for dispensing; ECD for soldering equipment; Aegis Industrial Software for automation/manufacturing software; and Count On Tools for automation/handling equipment.

Creation Technologies congratulates all category winners for their achievements.