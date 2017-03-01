This is definitely a big honor. It puts Florida Fine Cars in the top 10 percent of all dealerships in the country as far as customer service goes. That is a huge accomplishment.

Florida Fine Cars’ three used car dealerships have received national recognition from two of the most popular consumer review sites for providing consistent, outstanding customer service.

“Yelp” and “DealerRater” recently presented the family-owned car dealership with their highest customer service awards, a unique distinction based on Florida Fine Cars’ high volume of outstanding online customer reviews.

“The People Love Us on Yelp” award and DealerRater’s “2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award” are tribute to the dealership’s dedication to excellence. The Yelp award was presented to Florida Fine Cars’ West Palm Beach store; the DealerRater award was presented to the chain’s West Palm Beach, Hollywood and Miami stores.

“To receive these customer service awards from two different and very important consumer review sites is quite an honor,” said Florida Fine Cars Customer Relations Manager Jamie Suid. “We work hard to give our customers the best service around and it is satisfying to see that reflected in such a high number of five-star reviews. It is even more gratifying to know that these review sites recognize the work it takes to achieve such positive reviews.”

The Yelp designation is significant. Yelp distributes “The People Love Us on Yelp” awards twice a year to “the most highly-rated and best reviewed businesses” on Yelp. To win the designation, Florida Fine Cars West Palm Beach had to receive at least eight ratings of 4.5 stars or higher, according to Yelp.

“Thank you for your efforts to provide great services and business to this community,” Yelp wrote to Florida Fine Cars in a congratulatory letter.

The 2017 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award is an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews. DealerRater, the world's leading car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer service.

Florida Fine Cars’ Hollywood and Miami stores also won the designation in 2016. At the time, the chain's West Palm Beach store was just too new to be considered.

"This is definitely a big honor," said Michael Donovan, senior dealer experience advisor for DealerRater. "It puts Florida Fine Cars in the top 10 percent of all dealerships in the country as far as customer service goes. That's a huge accomplishment."

Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10 percent of U.S. new-car dealers based on their PowerScore™, as well as top independent and Canadian dealerships that receive at least 25 annual reviews and maintain an average PowerScore™ rating of 4.0 out of 5.0. The PowerScore™ is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.

That Florida Fine Cars is a repeat winner shows that providing top notch customer service is a way of doing business every day, all the time.

"It's almost like a business philosophy instead of having one or two people who are doing all the good stuff," Donovan said.

DealerRater CEO Gary Tucker also offered praise.

"We'd like to congratulate Florida Fine Cars West Palm Beach, Hollywood and Miami," Tucker said. "DealerRater's extensive review database allows shoppers to identify dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it's clear that Florida Fine Cars three dealerships are hitting the mark in the U.S."

Florida Fine Cars’ three stores have achieved consistently high scores on the DealerRater website, placing them among the top dealerships nationwide. Online shoppers visiting Florida Fine Cars’ dealer pages will find a "2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner" badge on their profile to instantly recognize it as a high quality dealership.

“We are thrilled to receive such important validation from DealerRater, this time for all three of our stores,” Suid said. “The awards are based on great reviews from satisfied customers who are happy with our service. We work hard for exactly this result.”

DealerRater features more than three million dealer reviews, and has an audience reach of more than 40 million car shoppers.

"Thousands of dealers across the U.S. and Canada compete every year to win our coveted Dealer of the Year award," says Tucker. "The Consumer Satisfaction Award is one way for today's shoppers to instantly recognize quality customer service regardless of brand or region."

Florida Fine Cars’ online inventory allows customers to shop at home or from the office and get payments and credit approval all before putting a toe on the lot.

Log on to http://www.floridafinecars.com, find your dream car, figure out your payments and then stop by Florida Fine Cars for a test drive.

Buying a quality used car at Florida Fine Cars couldn’t be easier.

Florida Fine Cars offers nearly 1,500 quality used cars for sale priced thousands below retail at its three locations combined. Florida Fine Cars dealerships are conveniently located near Palm Beach International Airport and just off Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood and Miami.