Accucode, Inc., Technology at the Speed of Business™, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Accucode to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List, designating the company among its very best-in-class in the Elite 150 category.

This annual list recognizes North American solution-providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Accucode’s offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improving operational efficiencies to maximize the client’s return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play a critical role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining operational budgets or losing focus on its core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative organizations, such as Accucode.

The 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List is divided into three categories:



The MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market.

The MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services.

The Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Accucode’s “Mission to Solve” is to aid businesses in achieving their objectives through the application of technology. Our decades of expertise in mobile, wireless and automated data collection combined with our breadth of technology offerings makes us a unique partner. Part of Accucode’s continued growth comes from its Services Division, InDemand Technologies. InDemand has established itself as a large-scale, wholesale IT services provider supporting VARs, OEMs, ISVs and distributors with field installations, managed services, and operational support for a wide variety of technology solutions.

Leveraging Accucode’s well-established Technology Operations Center in Louisville, KY, InDemand is able to service, configure, and deploy technology solutions to businesses around the world literally overnight. Over 100,000 devices are currently under service contracts from this location, including POS, wireless, and barcode-scanning technologies. In 2016, Accucode’s Technology Operations Center deployed over 207,000 units.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

Kevin Price, the Founder and CEO of Accucode, who started Accucode in his basement 22 years ago, has seen his business double, then almost double again in the past three years. The Company services the top grocer on the planet, as well as numerous other globally recognized name-brands, businesses and service providers. The client list of Accucode reads like a “Who’s Who” of Fortune 500 companies.

Accucode has recently diversified, branching into 3D print and scanning technologies, with sales and service of the world’s top 3D Print technology, as well as a Print Service Bureau, with headquarters in Dallas, TX. In the 3D Print sector, the company provides wide range of 3D technologies and materials; Printer ranging from $1,000 to $1M+ that can print in almost any material. Accucode3D also provides full logistics solutions: installment and training, service, maintenance, repairs and sales of materials and accessories.

Taking technology to new heights, Accucode, in Fall 2016, developed and launched a unique B2B/B2C Drones division, offering “Drones-as-a-Service.” The company, providing sales to business and consumers, provides service, maintenance, repairs and parts from its Web site, AccucodeDrones.com, on Drones that range in price from $899 to as much as $100K. The company is attacking enterprise use of drones by pairing durable, commercial drone technology with highly stabilized streaming video and in-the-cloud storage, and also includes the company’s proprietary 4Work “Systems and Protocols” software platform for field-services use. 4Work guides the Field Technician through the many steps and requirements of any enterprise application, seeding the software in a durable handheld Android or iPhone, allowing for contact with leaders while working remotely, connecting to the home office and providing savings in time and reducing return visits to any site by 90 percent.

“Being recognized in the Elite 150 category of MSP 500’s fastest growing technology integrators in North America is a true honor. The fact that we’re just one of three companies in Colorado to make this year’s Elite 150 list is a testament of our success and we look forward to making a greater impact on our customers and partners in the years to come,” said Mr. Price, Accucode’s Founder and CEO.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @Accucode to @CRN 2017 MSP 500 list #CRNMSP500 http://www.crn.com/msp500

About Accucode

Accucode is a software developer and technology integrator specializing in the application of mobile computing, wireless infrastructure, and automated data collection technologies. Accucode pioneered the Hardware-as-a-Service model under which fully managed tablets, software, and other technologies are delivered at a fixed subscription rate, removing capital barriers and mitigating maintenance and other life-cycle risks for customers. Accucode provides cost-effective solutions for warehousing, retail, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, government, and education. Accucode has built a reputation of excellence by providing its clients with turnkey, best-of-breed solutions backed by the company's proven expertise and world-class service.

Other Accucode Divisions:

Accucode has a 3D Print sales, service and “service bureau” division, Accucode3D, based in Dallas, TX.

Accucode has an enterprise and consumer-direct Drone division, AccucodeDrones, based in Centennial, CO.

Accucode owns Tech.Expert, an enterprise and consumer-direct software/hardware B2B-B2C E-commerce platform for consumers, small businesses, and soon, a more concerted, bundled “Accucode Retail” offering for traditional retail in the brick ‘n’ mortar footprint, powered by unbreakable WIFI, using tip-of-the-spear software for key, niche business categories, packed in durable top-of-line hardware to propel businesses that seek to bring “solve and ease” to the business setting, to let technology work for you, putting your mind at ease.

Accucode.com | Accucode3D.com | AccucodeDrones.com | Tech.Expert

Contact Accucode Leaders:

Andrew Sager

Director of Marketing

Accucode, Inc.

303.542.0055

ASager(at)Accucode(dot)com

Michael P. Connelly

VP of Marketing

Accucode, Inc.

303.514.3124

MConnelly(at)Accucode(dot)com

Laura Pietzsch

SVP of Sales

Accucode, Inc.

214.674.2761

LPietzsch(at)Accucode.(dot)com

###