Everyone likes to eat, but cooking at the highest level is an art. To be able to prepare food at its best, people often seek out culinary education. This topic will be the focus of a new segment of "Informed" with Rob Lowe. Just what it takes to be a professional cook at the highest level will be revealed in the episode on culinary education. Lowe is a veteran of TV and movies, and is a fitting person to host this type of program.

Culinary schools teach many types of food preparation. Often we think of gourmet type food, but producing large amounts of good for a large group is also an art form. There are also new discoveries, new inventions and gadgets, as well as new theories, that can be explored when thinking about culinary education. There are schools like this throughout the nation. The program will interview chefs, as well as education experts, to shed light on this art form as it grows in popularity around the nation.

Each segment of "Informed" is produced for use by public television and PBS member television stations around the United States. The producers use the latest high definition technology to meet high standards of production. It is also edited carefully to ensure the highest quality programming possible. There is a group of writers, videographers, and producers, that make up an award winning production team.