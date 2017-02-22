Cheap to create.

Create-A-Part, LLC, has launched a new 3D printing site to provide students and educators an easy and cost-effective way to convert CAD designs into tangible parts via createapart.com.

“With engineering, CAD and 3D printing courses becoming more and more prevalent in middle school, high school, college and university programs, Create-A-Part, LLC, becomes an extension of the finite resources (3D printers) that schools have available to them,” says Ryan Crawford, Co-Founder of Create-A-Part, LLC.

Create-A-Part, LLC, offers a no-frills and easy-to-use website to upload .STL files and 3D print a creation at a very low price. 3D printing services are designed for the education community and not for big business R&D programs.

“We do this in order to keep our costs low and therefore we can pass these cost savings on to the student and educator alike,” Crawford continues, “In short, we want to make it ‘cheap to create’.”