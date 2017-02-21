The predictive recruiting solution to be offered to 130,000+ hospitals, health systems and other provider organizations.

ENGAGE Talent, a leading provider of predictive recruiting solutions, has been awarded the first group purchasing agreement for the Workforce Solutions--Human Resources Technology by Premier Inc. The 42-month agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of pre-negotiated special pricing and terms for subscribing to ENGAGE.

With a strong focus in the healthcare industry, ENGAGE allows recruiters to identify, watch, and engage with over 100 million passive candidates, including over 7 million with healthcare experience. In addition to candidate research, ENGAGE provides competitive intelligence, industry insights, and market talent demand analytics.

Healthcare organizations such as Roper St. Francis, Lexington Medical Center and Emerus Health have selected ENGAGE to source and recruit top talent in their effort to build teams focused on delivering quality care.

"With 7 million professionals with healthcare industry experience and over 20,000 hospital organizations being closely tracked, ENGAGE is a great fit for recruiters and talent acquisition professionals in the healthcare space," said Joseph Hanna, Founder and CEO of ENGAGE Talent. "We are looking forward to working with Premier members to improve one of the most critical business functions."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and 130,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About ENGAGE Talent (Job Market Maker)

ENGAGE is a predictive passive candidate engagement platform, which allows recruiters to source from a real-time stream of over 100 million passive candidates. ENGAGE provides recruiters with industry and company insights and alerts them in real time with changes impacting their passive candidate's likelihood of looking for a new job. ENGAGE has been recognized by Gartner as a 2016 Cool Vendor and as a "Must-Have" by Sourcecon. To learn more, visit http://www.EngageTalent.com/healthcare and follow ENGAGE on Twitter @Engage_Talent.