ExactSource, a nationally recognized leader in the delivery of talent management solutions to architectural and engineering firms, welcomes Mike Wagner to their expanding team. Wagner is a 30-year veteran Marketing and Business Development Executive with extensive experience in strategic planning, client development, firm expansion, and marketing functions for A/E/C industry firms. He will serve as Partner.

Wagner is a specialist in relationship-selling and building successful marketing/business development organizations, systems, and processes to improve branding, recognition, and enhance seller-doer results for firms in the architectural and engineering industries. He will lead business and client development for A/E/C firms seeking to fill senior and executive-level positions in management, production, marketing, and business development. Wagner will lead ExactSource's growth in Texas and surrounding geographical markets.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mike Wagner as the newest Partner at ExactSource,” says Managing Partner Katy Young, “His unique blend of experience working internally with A/E/C firms in the business development and marketing departments perfectly lends itself to the expansion of not only our discipline expertise, but also our geographic reach within the Southwest market."

The addition of Mr. Wagner and the geographic expansion is a strategic transition for ExactSource, a firm who has experienced significant growth in the last six months. In October of 2016, the A/E/C recruiting firm announced the addition of industry influencer Chuck Detling to their team, as well as their entry into the forensic engineering market.

This recent growth is part of a larger strategy to continue better serving the A/E/C industry with a comprehensive suite of talent management solutions. ExactSource leadership credits the firm's recent successes to the diverse experiences and skill sets of their growing team.

Ms. Young explains, "Mr. Wagner, an industry veteran, adds a deep level of expertise to our team; he is a unique complement. His wealth of knowledge in marketing and business development strategies will be a resource for our clients which will be invaluable in the selection of high caliber talent at the senior level."

About ExactSource:

ExactSource is a national leader in the delivery of talent solutions, software and organizational consulting to firms in the architectural and engineering sector. The company was launched in April 2012, by its sister company, Matteson Partners, one of Atlanta's leading Executive Search firms for the past 29 years. In 2014, ExactSource launched Ingenium, the premier boutique digital marketing agency for professional service firms.

ExactSource is best known in the A/E/C industry for their highly acclaimed ExactProfile technology, a system released in 2012 that assesses and catalogs more than 115 critical engineering skill sets and experience levels that aren’t typically identified on a resume. Using this breakthrough screening software, HR managers are able to instantly identify the technical candidates that meet their exact requirements. This methodology provides a smarter way to hire, and it is the objective of ExactSource to have every A/E/C firm across the country using ExactProfiles as part of the hiring process.

ExactSource brings a combined 161 years of experience in technical and leadership recruitment, and has established a prominent presence in the Engineering community. The company successfully serves firms in 39 states across the nation, including over 20 firms on the Top 500 A/E list.

For more information about ExactSource and their consulting, research, software, and recruiting services, visit their website or contact David Schmidt at dschmidt(at)exactsource(dot)com.