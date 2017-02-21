Dented Brick's Roofraiser Vodka We know the superior flavor, feel, and aroma of “true craft” starts with the flavor, feel, aroma, and quality of the individual ingredients.

Dented Brick Distillery is delighted to announce that they have received the Bronze in the 2017 American Craft Spirits Association Annual Competition for their Roofraiser Vodka. The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) Competition is one of the largest and most popular Craft tasting events for the Craft industry in the US. The judging panels include industry professionals from the Craft industry, and as a peer reviewed panel tasting, the awards are considered very prestigious and difficult benchmarks to achieve. All the spirits were judged on a 100-point basis, concentrating on appearance, aromatics, flavor, mouthfeel and finish. The highly esteemed industry experts judged Dented Brick Distillery’s Roofraiser Vodka high enough in points to awarded it a coveted 2017 Bronze Medal in the category of Vodka. Winning this first medal is an outstanding achievement for Dented Brick Distillery, highlighting how a young distillery, only a few months in operation, can release a new product and show exceptional flavor profiles by utilizing Craft processes, from local organic grain, Artesian well water, and slow fermentation. The continued recognition of Craft processes helps drive the Craft Spirits movement to further success in the U.S., while Dented Brick Distillery builds their own regional distinctions specific to the Basin and Range of Utah's West Desert.