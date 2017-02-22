Dallas Fort Worth Area Tourism Council Reboots as VisitDFW

VisitDFW will deploy an aggressive content marketing initiative via a new website (www.visitdfw.com), social media, email and other proven digital marketing tactics.

Tourism and travel stakeholders in DFW and the North Texas region today launched a new collaborative marketing initiative under the new organizational name VisitDFW – completely rebooting the regional tourism organization formerly called the Dallas Fort Worth Area Tourism Council (DFWATC).

“We spent the last year engaging with stakeholders and visitors to determine the best way we could add value to the DFW-area tourism ecosystem in an increasingly competitive and sophisticated regional marketplace. The result was a bold new vision for the organization that necessitated a reboot”, said VisitDFW Chair Liliana Rivera. “The destinations and brands in the DFW-area continue to do an amazing job fueling double-digit annual visitor growth through inspirational marketing. We have positioned VisitDFW in the “plan” segment of the travel funnel by helping visitors get credible answers to one really simple question: “what is there for me to do in DFW that is remarkable and authentic?’. By getting them compelling answers to that question, we will expedite booking and visitation”, she added.

VisitDFW will deploy an aggressive content marketing initiative via a new website (http://www.visitdfw.com), social media, email and other proven digital marketing tactics. The new website will contain categorized stories behind the countless, diverse experiences that make up the DFW region. VisitDFW stories are written by real people from DFW to ensure authenticity and develop trust with potential visitors.

With research showing that over 80% of visitors to DFW use a mobile device (e.g. phone, tablet) to plan and/or manage their trip, VisitDFW will exclusively target the digital traveler in Texas and in adjacent states that currently make-up over one-third of all overnight travel to the DFW-area.

To lead VisitDFW, the Board has tapped destination marketing executive Bruce MacMillan as its CEO to manage the implementation of the rebooting vision and to identify/develop innovative destination marketing strategies to support the organization’s stakeholders that includes all major destination marketing organizations (DMOs) in the area as well as a growing list of local travel brands.

“The Board established a bold vision for regional marketing based on collaboration and innovation,” explained incoming Chair Ron Price, President & CEO of the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With Bruce’s experience as a DMO leader in Toronto, his work on Vancouver’s successful 2010 Olympic Winter Games Bid and the myriad of recent destination marketing projects he has worked on, he can and will bring the vision to life.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the bold, innovative destination marketing vision that VisitDFW stakeholders have for the region” said MacMillan. “The investment in tourism experiences throughout the region including arts and culture districts, new sports and entertainment complexes, the expansion of DFW airport and new attractions is staggering, to make them all successful in an intensely competitive marketplace requires collaboration and be innovation. That’s where VisitDFW comes in.”

VisitDFW will be activating its digital marketing program and continue to engage DFW-area tourism stakeholders to build and expand its authentic travel content using local travel writers, bloggers and other influencers.