Cohesive Solutions Announces Participation in MaximoWorld Conference

Cohesive Solutions is pleased to announce their participation in the 16th MaximoWorld event, which will be held on August 1-3 in Orlando, Florida. Cohesive is a founding member of the MaximoWorld conference and trade show.

MaximoWorld is a three day conference for Asset Management Professionals centered around Maximo, which focuses on trends, innovations, and new skills that enhance the Maximo value proposition to asset intensive organizations. It also offers attendees the ability to network with vendors and peer organizations that also use the system.

Cohesive was recently named by IBM as the top Reseller of IBM Maximo, for selling the largest number of new Maximo licenses in the U.S. IBM additionally recognized Cohesive as holding the largest number of certified Consultants out of all U.S. providers. (http://bit.ly/2kP7pnN)

“We have been focused on IBM Maximo for many years now, I am happy to be working with such a dedicated group of industry leaders and consultants. Being a founding member of MaximoWorld showcases our commitment and ongoing EAM fellowship,” said George Lowry, President of Cohesive Solutions.

Where will they be next? Join Cohesive Solutions at IBM's Interconnect conference in March.

About Cohesive Solutions:

Cohesive Solutions, is a leading enterprise asset management consultant, certified gold level IBM business partner and systems integrator. Cohesive Solutions provides business transformation and consulting services that enable organizations to achieve higher asset ROI as well as deliver a unique EPM solution, Propel, that unlocks hidden potential while aligning business performance goals. Since 1990 Cohesive Solutions has provided world class services to Fortune 500 organizations. Visit cohesivesolutions.com to learn more.