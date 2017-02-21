Australian Firm Joins the Career Partners International Group

Career Partners International is one of the largest career management consultancies in the world. Career Insight not only meets CPI’s stringent standards, it exceeds them. We are honored to have them join Career Partners International.

Career Partners International, one of the largest career management consultancies in the world, announces that Career Insight, which includes leading brands Audrey Page and Associates and Directioneering, has joined its group of market-leading brands. This exceptional career management firm offers services across all capital cities of Australia. Career Insight will combine its local expertise and quality services with CPI’s world-renowned career transition and executive coaching programs.

“Career Partners International selects only those firms with the highest quality standards in the industry,” stated Doug Matthews, President and CEO of Career Partners International. “Career Insight not only meets CPI’s stringent standards, it exceeds them. We are honored to have them join Career Partners International.”

Operating as Audrey Page and Associates and Directioneering, Career Insight is the largest Australian firm in the industry. With expertise in Career Transition, Career Management, Executive Coaching, Redeployment, and Change Management, its client base is made up of leading organizations including Australian ASX 500 businesses, state and federal government agencies as well as small to medium sized firms.

“Building our partnership with CPI will support the growing number of Australian firms and executives open to the idea of working overseas,” stated Jannine Fraser, Founder of Career Insight. “Career Partners International will provide local expertise and support to our valued clients in Australia.”

Career Insight will add valued growth to CPI’s strong existing Asia Pacific region and it will support CPI’s mission of providing world-class career management services to excel the success of both its clients and participants. To find CPI’s local experts in your area, visit CPI World.

About Career Partners International

About Career Partners International Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is one of the largest consultancies in the world. From more than 270 offices in over 45 countries, Career Partners International is a leading provider of outplacement, career management, executive coaching, and leadership development services to clients and their employees worldwide.