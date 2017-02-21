The new Dust Right Shop Vacuum Hose Reel mounts to the wall and holds up to 40' of standard 1-1⁄2" diameter shop vacuum hose. With the Shop Vacuum Hose Reel, you can reach your entire area without having to wrestle with your shop vacuum. Past News Releases RSS New Table Saw Jig from Rockler...

Anyone who has ever tried to vacuum a garage or shop floor knows how difficult it can be to coax a shop vacuum around cars, stationary tools and other obstacles.

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware has developed a product designed to solve that problem: the new Dust Right Shop Vacuum Hose Reel. It mounts to the wall and holds up to 40' of standard 1-1⁄2" diameter shop vacuum hose (sold separately) — enough to reach all corners of a two-car garage.

"Maneuvering a shop vacuum around obstacles in your shop or garage can be a huge pain," said Steve Krohmer, Rockler's vice president of product development. "The vacuum gets caught or the cord gets caught, and if you give it a yank, the vac tips over or the cord comes unplugged. With the Shop Vacuum Hose Reel, you can reach your entire area without having to wrestle with your shop vacuum."

Made from steel and durable plastic, the Hose Reel features a tensioning knob that allows the user to control the rate of unwinding and a handle that makes rewinding the hose easy. Because the steel frame has mounting holes on top and bottom, the reel can be mounted to the wall with the handle on whichever side the user prefers. The holes are drilled 16" on center for easy mounting to wall studs.

A port on the outside of the Hose Reel allows easy connection to a shop vacuum or dust separator with a 2-1⁄2" hose (not included). A port on the interior of the reel connects to 1-1⁄2" hose, which is available separately in 20' and 40' lengths with included end ports that fit many commonly available accessories. A retainer strap in the reel prevents the hose from disconnecting once it's fully unwound.

The Dust Right Shop Vacuum Hose Reel (52542) is priced at $149.99. A 40' section of 1-1/2" Heavy-Duty Shop Vacuum Hose with end ports (50669) is priced at $99.99; a 20' section with end ports (58350) is priced at $49.99. All can be purchased at Rockler.com or at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide, as well as through the Rockler catalog. For store locations or a free catalog, visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.

