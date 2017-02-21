EKU Offers Fully Online Industrial-Organizational Psychology Degree

Eastern Kentucky University ranks among U.S. News and World Report's Best Online Programs. Students can prepare for success in the field without having to sacrifice other obligations.

Eastern Kentucky University will offer the master’s degree in industrial-organizational psychology as an online program beginning fall 2017.

The new format provides an opportunity for those working in the field to continue their education. In addition, it will allow individuals who have recently completed an undergraduate degree (in any field) to begin their careers while pursuing graduate education.

Industrial-organizational psychology merges psychology and business to benefit the workplace. The degree is ideal for those interested in human resources, organizational development, employee training, talent acquisition and related areas.

“I-O psychology professionals are in one of the fastest growing job sectors. With an online program, students can prepare for success in the field without having to sacrifice other obligations,” explained Dr. Jaime Henning, associate professor of psychology and coordinator of the online program.

Benefits of the EKU Online I-O master’s degree include:



Online learning in a flexible, convenient format

Coursework following the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) recommendations for graduate training

Quality instruction from an accredited brick-and-mortar institution

Advisors who work with students from application through graduation

EKU Online launched an online bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2012, and it quickly became one of the university’s most popular online programs. The master’s degree in industrial-organizational psychology has been offered on-campus for more than 15 years. Faculty chose to move to an online format to allow working adults and those who do not live in the area a chance to enroll.

Applications are now being accepted for the fall term. The GRE requirement is waived for students with a minimum undergraduate GPA of 3.0. For more information, visit https://go.eku.edu/IOPsyOnline.