Orangetheory Fitness Tampa Bay Burns for Augie's Quest for ALS

Orangetheory® Fitness, with 21 locations in the Tampa Bay area, announced it has partnered with Augie’s Quest, a foundation dedicated to finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease, with the goal of raising $1 million in two weeks. The company’s first national fundraiser, named the #IBurnForALS campaign, will take place from Feb. 20 to March 5. During the two-week period, more than 570 Orangetheory Fitness studios around the country will encourage members to donate money to support Orangetheory’s quest to reach $1 million. All money raised will be donated to Augie’s Quest in support of ALS research.

The #IBurnForALS fundraising campaign will consist of Orangetheory Fitness coaches challenging participants in each class during the two week period to donate at least $1 per splat point achieved. Splat points are attained for every minute a participant spends in the ‚orange zone,’ which is their target-training zone of 84 percent to 91 percent of their heart rate. The orange zone stimulates metabolism and increases energy. In addition, on Saturday, February 25, Orangetheory will host Augie-thon, a specialty donation session at every studio. Augie-thon is a unique 90-minute Orangetheory class that members and non-members can attend for a donation of $20. The first 45 participants at each studio will receive a special black or orange sweatband. Tampa Bay however has added to this special initiative. Coaches will do workouts, rowing and burpees corresponding to dollars donated, and members can create their own class playlist with a $500 donation, or host their own VIP class with a $1000 donation.

“ALS is a disease that with the proper research and funding, we can prevent. The Tampa Bay stores have employees and members that have been affected and we are committed to this National Partnership, as we want to exceed fundraising goals, to help Burn for ALS.” Says Don Allen, CEO of Tampa Fitness Partners.

Augie’s Quest was co-founded by Augie Nieto and his wife, Lynne. Nieto is known for his role in shaping today’s fitness world as the co-founder and CEO of Life Fitness, Lifecycle and Octane Fitness. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2005 and has been dedicated to finding treatments and cures for the disease ever since through events, partnerships and fundraising activities around the globe. Augie’s Quest directly funds the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery center focused solely on finding a cure for ALS. The Institute’s innovative science and cutting edge approach has resulted in the identification of AT-1501, a promising treatment for ALS. ALS TDI also pioneered the ALS Precision Medicine Program, the world’s premier program and partnership with ALS patients to discover additional potential treatments.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a disorder that affects the function of nerves and muscles. More than 6,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year. The life expectancy of a person with ALS averages two to five years from the time of diagnosis, however there is evidence that people with ALS are living longer, at least partially due to clinical management interventions, riluzole and other compounds and drugs under investigation.

For more information about the #IBurnForALS campaign, please visit your nearest Tampa Bay Orangetheory Fitness studio. To learn more about Augie’s Quest, please visit AugiesQuest.org. Members and non-members alike can make donations at AugiesQuest.ALS.net/OTF.

