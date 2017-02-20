Global relationship marketing company Nerium International is honored to announce that it has been approved for full, active membership in the Canadian Direct Sellers Association (DSA) effective immediately.

Nerium International, based in Dallas, Texas, was founded by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Olson in 2011. Today Nerium International, with its cutting edge, anti-aging skincare and wellness line of products, has reached over $1 billion in cumulative global sales and operates in eight countries. Nerium Canada opened in April of 2014, first in Ontario and British Colombia, and branched out into all provinces by June 2014. This was the second country launch as part of Nerium International’s North American expansion.

“Our Nerium Independent Brand Partners will be pleased to know that Nerium International went through a new two-tiered vetting process from both a legal and compliance perspective in order to qualify for DSA membership,” said Olson. “It signifies our commitment to integrity in all we do, and we know that our Nerium Canada Independent Brand Partners work to personify this professional character trait in their individual businesses.”

“The Canadian DSA is very pleased with Nerium International as a new member, and we look forward to working together on numerous initiatives to support and promote both the business and our Canadian micro-entrepreneurs,” said James B. Smith, President of Direct Sellers Association of Canada.

Since 1954 the Direct Sellers Association of Canada has established and upheld rigorous standards, ethics and good business practices as the recognized voice of the industry. An industry that connects close to 800,000 Canadians to entrepreneurial opportunity and enrichment, the DSA provides assurance of member company integrity and a foundation of trust for independent sales contractors (ISCs) and consumers.

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets. This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years. Nerium International was recognized for its historic growth by ranking No.1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling News’ Global 100 List. Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: http://www.nerium.com.