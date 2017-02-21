Harris Teeter Announces Charlotte’s Fifth HACKATHONclt

HACKATHONclt remains the once-a-year event that unites the tech community with non-profit organizations, giving nonprofits access to the same capabilities afforded to Charlotte’s business community.

Harris Teeter is proud to partner with Tresata, a predictive analytics software company, to bring back HACKATHONclt - the boldest, brashest, and biggest Big Data hackathon in the country - for the fifth year in a row.

To celebrate this milestone, Tresata and Harris Teeter are joining hands with Discovery Place to bring the country’s biggest Big Data hackathon to Uptown Charlotte. The overnight event will be held March 24-25, 2017 at Discovery Place Science and will continue to educate, challenge, entertain and inspire innovation, as well as conversation in a city rapidly becoming the next tech hub in America.

HACKATHONclt was co-founded in 2013 by Harris Teeter and Tresata as the country’s first-ever Big Data Hackathon and as a way to spark ongoing conversations and opportunities in Charlotte’s growing technology scene.

"HACKATHONclt is our way of giving back to a city we call home,” said Abhishek Mehta, CEO of Tresata. "The scale this event has achieved is testament to the fact that we have one of the most dynamic technology communities in America, one which deserves to be celebrated and respected in equal measure.”

Tresata, DataChambers, MillerCoors, P&G, and Kforce return this year as sponsors, with Discovery Place, CSI, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, RapidOps, Avidxchange, and Clarity Solution Group being added for 2017. The event is also supported by CTS, Patterson Pope, Priceless Misc., Rose’s Transportation, and Tecedge.

HACKATHONclt MMXVII pioneered a team-based hackathon concept to which the tech developers, designers, analysts, enthusiasts, and hackers-for-hobby have flocked in the last four years, hosting nearly 350 people in 2016.

“We are thrilled that what we started with Tresata five years ago has become Charlotte’s premier tech event,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter’s communication manager. “HACKATHONclt remains the once-a-year event that unites the tech community with non-profit organizations, giving nonprofits access to the same capabilities afforded to Charlotte’s business community. This type of work has always been important to Harris Teeter.”

All participants showcase their skills in a fast-paced overnight hackathon which aims to solve a not-for-profit related business problem using big data and digital technologies powered by cloud-based platforms. This year we are proud to be supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters in their mission to provide safe, successful and stable mentoring opportunities to all kids who deserve the same.

HACKATHONclt MMXVII kicks off Friday, March 24 and runs through the night, culminating in a final pitch for cash prizes on Saturday afternoon, all at Discovery Place Science. Not only is this the biggest hackathon in the country, it also carries one of the richest purses, with cash and kind prizes exceeding $20,000. While the hackathon is closed to the general public for the duration of the hacking, the event’s kickoff party and judging round will remain open.

Tickets are free for spectators and participants and are available at http://www.hackathonCLT.org.

Social

Twitter: @charlottehacks | # HACKATHONclt | Instagram: @hackathonclt | Facebook: /hackathonclt | Meetup: /hackathonclt