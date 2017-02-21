OpenWorks Expands Operations to Houston

OpenWorks, one of America’s leading integrated facility services franchises, has announced plans to expand into the Houston metropolitan market and offer its full-scale line of facility cleaning and maintenance services to customers in the area.

The company began local operations in January. OpenWorks will be able to serve an extensive territory of businesses within a 90-mile radius from downtown Houston, covering areas such as The Woodlands, Spring, Katy. Sugar Land, Kingwood and Pasadena. This will be OpenWorks’ third location in Texas, as they also have an office in Austin, which opened in 2016, and Dallas.

OpenWorks has provided customized cleaning solutions for a wide range of facilities and offices for more than 30 years. OpenWorks uses an environmentally “clean green” program to provide businesses with a clean, safe work environment. In 2015, they added additional services such as landscaping, electrical and plumbing to help meet the extensive needs of each facility they serve.

Koby O’Hara has been hired as the Regional Director for Houston, overseeing the growth and development of the area by creating and maintaining business and franchise partnerships. O’Hara, a highly-respected executive in the janitorial and sanitation industry, brings 20 years of industry experience and cleaning knowledge to the company. O’Hara spent the past five years as a Division Manager for Betco Corporation, a leading manufacturer of cleaning chemicals and floor care equipment. Prior to Betco, he owned Envision Success, an executive recruiting, sales training and sales management outsourcing company, and was previously a top performing sales executive with Tennant Company.

OpenWorks is currently serving local companies such as Nextcare, Graybar and Solar City, and O’Hara is in discussions with several other area businesses. OpenWorks offers local companies the opportunity to reduce costs and consolidate their facility service needs with a single point of contact. Services offered include janitorial, supply management, power-washing, specialty floor care, landscaping, pest control, street sweeping and window cleaning. O’Hara is forecasting rapid growth in the Houston market, due to the wide variety of facilities in Houston that frequently utilize OpenWorks services, such as education, property management, medical and industrial.

O’Hara will be training four new franchise owners later this month, bringing the total number of franchisees in the Houston market to five. OpenWorks is an attractive option for potential franchisees. The company provides all necessary equipment as part of the franchise fee and handles all sales as well as collections and billing. By having a guaranteed client base and not dealing with sales responsibilities, owners can focus on facility service and meeting the needs of their customers. O’Hara has hired the first of his account executive positions for the Houston office to help with all the sales responsibilities.

“OpenWorks offers a great franchise ownership opportunity for local entrepreneurs seeking to create a successful career for themselves,” said O’Hara. “Houston has a high percentage of foreign-born business owners as well as local entrepreneurs who make excellent franchise candidates for OpenWorks.”

OpenWorks Founder and CEO Eric Roudi said the company has been very successful in its other markets in Texas and expects the same in Houston.

“Houston is a great fit for OpenWorks due to the types of buildings around the city and prospective franchise owners in the area,” said Roudi. “We’ve been very successful in Dallas and Austin, and we believe Koby’s experience and knowledge of Texas will lead to a solid foundation in Houston.”

The Houston office marks the first of at least five new markets OpenWorks plans on expanding into in 2017. Last year the franchise added new offices in Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego and Minnesota. OpenWorks currently has more than 360 franchises in nine states.

###

About OpenWorks:

Established in Phoenix, AZ in 1983, OpenWorks is a leading national commercial cleaning franchise that offers integrated facility services through highly reputable local affiliates. In 30+ years, the company has grown to 360 franchise locations in nine states from Florida to California.

OpenWorks is guided by a simple philosophy: a cleaner, safer and healthier environment means a more productive workplace. The OpenWorks franchisees and preferred partners who serve more than 2,500 facilities each day offer more than simple cleaning and maintenance - they help their clients fundamentally improve their work environment. Each OpenWorks representative implements an environmentally friendly “Green Clean” program using the highest quality equipment.

The OpenWorks difference is all about open, flexible relationships. Each OpenWorks customer receives customized solutions that fit the needs of their specific facility.

For more information on OpenWorks, please visit http://www.openworksweb.com.