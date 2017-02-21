Riverworks Announces the Winner of the Nonprofit Giveaway

Chattanooga Theatre Centre won the Riverworks Nonprofit Giveaway. We salute these organizations and their volunteers who pursue missions as varied as advancing the arts, education, ecological preservation, and other causes.

A contest that began on New Year’s Day has concluded with the Chattanooga Theatre Centre winning a Website Design and Hosting Package from Riverworks Marketing Group.

The full-service creative agency asked Chattanooga residents to nominate 501c3 Nonprofit organizations during the month of January. Since the start of February, the nonprofits that responded to their nominations have rallied their supporters to vote on the Riverworks website, many using social media in their outreach efforts.

“The Chattanooga Theatre Centre is grateful to our many supporters who voted for us to win the Riverworks’ Nonprofit Website Giveaway,” said Interim Executive Director Kim Jackson. “A new user-friendly website will help us meet the needs of our patrons in addition to giving us the flexibility and innovation to better ‘shout out’ about all the CTC has to offer the community and the many ways you can engage. We look forward to working with Riverworks and applaud them for their support of nonprofits in our community!”

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre has been producing theater in Chattanooga, for Chattanooga and with Chattanooga for 93 years. It is the mission of the CTC to enhance the community through quality theatrical productions. The CTC provides opportunities for all members of the community to engage in the process of creating, presenting and enjoying theater. They also offer classes for kids and adults, volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage, an award winning Youth Theatre program and year round productions.

“We believe it is a vital part of the human experience to tell and share our stories, and it is our mission to invite and include all members of our community to connect and engage," Jackson said.

The website campaign resulted from Riverworks staff conducting a self-assessment and concluding that a more vigorous community outreach was a worthy pursuit.

“Chattanooga is such a great place to live and work,” said Riverworks Co-Owner Jackie Errico. “We salute these organizations and their volunteers who pursue missions as varied as advancing the arts, education, ecological preservation, standing up for animal welfare or vulnerable populations, eradicating disease, and empowering youth and those in need. Because all these groups are deserving, we asked citizens to tell us which among them should receive the prize.”

Other participating nonprofits included organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry, protecting the environment, educating the public, preventing disease, advocating on behalf of vulnerable populations or the fine arts.

“We hope everyone who voted took the time to learn more about these organizations and will continue to support their efforts moving forward,” Errico added.

Riverworks will meet with Chattanooga Theatre Centre to discuss its needs and dispatch its crew of graphic designers, copywriters and developers to create a website that empowers the organization in its outreach to youth, donors, performers, ticket buyers and the community at large.

About Riverworks Marketing Group

Owners Jackie and Steve Errico recently marked a decade of providing creative services to the Chattanooga area, including web design, social media marketing services, SEO, graphic design, PPC advertising, newsletters, mobile marketing, print design, blogging, and more. Riverworks is headquartered on South Terrace along Interstate 24. Riverworks Marketing Group, 500 Notre Dame Avenue, Chattanooga TN 37412. (423) 710-3866. http://www.riverworksmarketing.com.