Amplion Announces Next-Gen Tech Support for Next-Gen Nurse Call

Amplion Clinical Communications, a healthcare technology company that is transforming the nurse call market, used the HIMSS17 Innovation Zone to announce today its newest technological enhancement to its Amplion Alert nurse call platform.

Called “Overwatch,” the tool is a combination of live and technology-driven tech support that constantly monitors the health of the Amplion Alert system and facilitates remote troubleshooting of its next-gen nurse call system, if needed. This technical feature virtually eliminates the need for local service calls and system repair costs at those hospitals using Amplion Alert.

A real game-changer, no other nurse call company offers this quick, 24/7/365, multi-dimensional technical and operations security support.

“It used to be that when hospitals secured new technology they had to endure the inevitable service process with agonizingly slow and costly repairs when a problem occurred,” said David Condra, founder and executive chairman of Amplion Clinical Communications, maker of the Amplion Alert system. “Our engineers have successfully harnessed leading technologies to develop ‘Overwatch’ to ensure our next-gen nurse call system is always working as it should and decrease a hospital’s dependency on local or regional outside tech support. With maximum operational availability of Amplion Alert, hospitals are able to focus more on delivering the highest quality patient care and not on fixing problems.”

Amplion’s customer support team is on call around the clock to answer questions and troubleshoot any issues at hospitals using the Amplion system. With ‘Overwatch,’ Amplion can remotely monitor every Amplion component in every patient room in every hospital in real time. The system immediately alerts the customer team if something is not working properly and Amplion techs can quickly remote in, diagnose the problem and begin making repairs. Every site has spare parts, so if needed, a hospital representative can remove one set screw, replace the component, reboot the room and be back in business.

The tool is radically different than the current nurse call model found in most hospitals where a service call must first be made to schedule a local repair person to come and address the problem, a process that may take hours or even days. Most Amplion repairs, if ever needed, are usually fixed in minutes – many times without technical involvement from the hospital -- because of this service and tool direct from the manufacturer.

“Our customers are amazed by the ease of diagnosis and repair,” Condra said. “Before Amplion, they couldn’t imagine getting remote support. Now that they’ve experienced it, they can’t imagine having it any other way.”

Launched in 2012, the Amplion Alert system combines advanced nurse call, care collaboration tools, alarm management, reporting and data analytics into a single system that helps hospitals track, manage and confirm that care delivery occurs every time for every patient. It helps the hospital close the loop on care and its analytics deliver the real-time point-of-care data nursing leaders need to provide safer, smarter patient care. In fact, the company offers the first care assurance platform ever available in the healthcare industry.

Also at the show, the company additionally announced recent alliances with CenTrak, a market leader in enterprise location services that will provide the real-time location hardware to further enhance the effectiveness of Amplion’s rapid care response, and Mobile Heartbeat, an emerging leader in clinical communications and collaboration which will integrate its communications solutions with Amplion to provide patient care teams greater connectivity and a more streamlined EMR access.

Today, the Amplion Alert system is in 50 urban, community and health system hospitals in 20 states, with 112 million patient care messages delivered.

