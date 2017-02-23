By using the Time to Reorder app, 3dcart merchants can further expand the functionality of their online store and improve the quality of service they offer to customers, increasing conversions and encouraging repeat buyers.

3dcart, the leading all-in-one eCommerce solution, announced today the release of their new Time to Reorder app.

The Time to Reorder app plugs in to any 3dcart store and is intended for use with items that require replenishment on a regular basis. 3dcart merchants can configure the plugin to display completely customizable reminders on the items of their choice.

When a customer purchases an item, they will be able to select a reminder period from the options provided by the merchant. When the appropriate time has passed, the customer will receive an automated email reminding them to reorder their specified item.

By using the Time to Reorder app, 3dcart merchants can further expand the functionality of their online store and improve the quality of service they offer to customers, increasing conversions and encouraging repeat buyers.

For more information about 3dcart's Time to Reorder app, visit http://apps.3dcart.com/reorder-reminder-service.html.

About 3dcart

3dcart (http://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is an All-in-One eCommerce solution for retailers to build, promote and grow their online stores. 3dcart's services include the best Technical Support in the industry, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes featuring the latest technology, order management software, blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart supports over 17,000 retailers, is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.