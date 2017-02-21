PINC Nominated Finalist for the 2017 MHI Innovation Award

Inventory counting and reconciliation are well known challenges at every company I talk to. It's a great honor to help industry leading organizations overcome this popular problem with our technology.

PINC, the #1 provider of yard management, finished vehicle, and inventory robotics solutions to the world's leading brands, is honored to be nominated as one of the four finalists in the New Product Category for the 2017 MHI Innovation Award with PINC Air.

PINC Air allows companies to apply drone technology, coupled with advanced RFID and optical sensor capabilities, to significantly improve the operational effectiveness and efficiency of inventory checks. The system can be ordered by the operator to perform automatic inventory checks throughout the warehouse, accurately identifying inventory in putaway locations, at the frequency chosen by the user. Moving the process of information capture into the air provides on demand checks and avoids the time, expense, and risk of using a people lift to access difficult to reach locations within the warehouse.

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services. Companies were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings, customer satisfaction, etc.

"We are very thrilled by this nomination. Nothing excites us more at PINC than working on innovative solutions that provide value to our customers and to the supply chain industry as a whole," commented Matt Yearling, PINC's CEO. "Inventory counting and reconciliation are well known challenges at every company I talk to. It's a great honor to help industry leading organizations overcome this popular problem with our technology."

On Monday, April 3, 2017, PINC and finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at ProMat 2017. The winners in each category will be announced at ProMat 2017 on April 5 during the MHI Industry Night. PINC is an exhibitor at ProMat 2017 and the company's booth number is S4478.

About PINC

The world's leading brands use PINC's yard management system (YMS), finished vehicle logistics, and inventory robotics solutions. The company's cloud-based real-time asset tracking platform, powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network, provides actionable insights that allow companies to optimize their supply chain execution. PINC's customers are able to enhance service, increase collaboration, optimize inventory, accelerate velocity, and improve asset utilization. Learn more about PINC at http://www.pinc.com.

About MHI

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers and third-party logistics providers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for their members, their customers and the industry as a whole through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX expos to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

About ProMat

ProMat 2017 will be held April 3-6 in Chicago's McCormick Place. Over 900 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on ProMat's two show floors totaling over 360,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions. ProMat exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling and logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems. ProMat 2017 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.