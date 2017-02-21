New Orleans Style Tasting Room We hold our Samedi Gras Celebration on Saturday every year, so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate with their Cajun cousins at Breaux. This year’s event is poised to be our best yet.

The event will take place at Breaux Vineyards Winery in Purcellville in their NOLA-style tasting room. This will be the 19th consecutive year that Breaux Vineyards has held the event. Tickets for Samedi Gras are on sale now and are expected to sell out extremely fast.

Samedi means Saturday in French, hence the name Samedi Gras. Participants can enjoy wine tasting, music, dancing, king cake, masks, festive beads, a costume contest and a selection of authentic Cajun and creole food. For this year’s event, Breaux Vineyards has partnered with Sweet NOLA’s to provide jambalaya, gumbo, alligator bombs, Andouille sausage bombs, king cakes, beans and rice, jalapeno slaw, creole potato salad and a vegetarian option. Cheryl Ash, the owner of Sweet NOLA’s, will be on-site preparing her famous chicken and Andouille gumbo.

Zachary Smith and The Dixie Power Trio will be providing the music for the celebration. The Dixie Trio Band has been performing on the East Coast for more than twenty years, earning them a reputation as the East Coast’s premier “Louisiana variety band”. The band plays a unique mix of zydeco, Cajun, New Orleans jazz and funk.

“Mardi Gras comes early at Breaux Vineyards.” said Jennifer Breaux, VP of Sales and Hospitality at Breaux Vineyards. “We hold our Samedi Gras Celebration on Saturday every year, so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate with their Cajun cousins at Breaux. This year’s event is poised to be our best yet. It’s important for people to purchase their tickets early because we’re expecting to sell out.”

Tickets for Samedi Gras are on sale now on the winery’s website. This event will sell out so tickets should be purchased without delay. Tickets are $15 per person. Cellar Club members will receive a special discount. To purchase tickets please visit http://breauxvineyards.orderport.net/product-details/0923/Samedi-Gras-Celebration.

Laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll) and experience the Joie de Vivre at the 19th annual Samedi Gras Celebration!

About Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards opened its doors in 1997. It soon became one of the fastest growing wineries in Virginia. Breaux Vineyards is a Cajun owned and operated winery with roots in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Wines produced by Breaux Vineyards have won countless national and international awards including “Best of Class” at the LA County Fair. For more information about Breaux Vineyards, please visit http://www.breauxvineyards.com.