The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society is pleased to introduce the 1st Pan American Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Congress to be held in Miami, FL, USA, February 24-26, 2017. This inaugural meeting will provide a forum to discuss relevant issues in the field of Movement Disorders that are specific to North, Central and South America.

The Pan American Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Congress (PAS Congress), will be held at the InterContinental Miami and attended by over 400 physicians, researchers and other healthcare professionals from the Pan America. Attendees will be able to view over 150 scientific abstracts submitted by clinicians and researchers from the Pan American region and throughout the world. This year’s PAS Congress theme is “Movement Disorders in the Americas: State of the Art,” and the Scientific Program consists of Plenary and Parallel Sessions, Skills Workshops, Teaching Courses, and Guided Poster Tours.

Registration

Members of the media receive complimentary registration to the PAS Congress. Registration must be completed onsite at the InterContinental Miami. In order to receive press registration, please provide a recognized press identification card, business card showing media affiliation, or assignment letter on official letterhead from an editor of a recognized publication or broadcast program.

Advertising or marketing representatives will not be allowed to register as press.

PAS Congress Information

The PAS Congress website contains all information needed to prepare for the meeting. View the Final Program for complete session and abstract information.

About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS), an international society of over 5,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit http://www.movementdisorders.org.