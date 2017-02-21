“This is what VitalWare really excels at, and our strong client growth is a vote of confidence from the industry- specifically Epic users as to the kind of efficiencies we create and the crucial services we deliver to help them achieve their goals.”

VitalWare, a leading provider of revenue cycle SaaS solutions, announced today the achievement of a company milestone with more than 550 hospitals on board and 200 Epic hospital clients now utilizing its VitalCDM chargemaster tool. Key to VitalWare’s success has been improvements with the latest release of VitalView 2.5, a powerful feature within VitalCDM. VitalView is a proprietary multi-source 360 view feature, giving complete transparency and connection to all cost centers, charge routers, and ancillary systems referenced and utilized by client hospitals.

Visibility of CDM data within and between organizations has increasingly become more complex. VitalView 2.5 through its advance link logic and user-friendly interface is designed to save time and easily facilitate the accurate and comprehensive review and assignment of cost centers, ancillary systems and charge routers from a single screen.

“By providing these key pieces of information in a single view, VitalWare has made it easier for our clients to analyze their data, minimizing the chance of discrepancies in charge data,” said Dana Geddes, Director of Product Management for VitalWare.

VitalView 2.5 is just one of the many unique features that make VitalWare a leader in revenue cycle management solutions and the clear choice for many hospitals and clinics across the country.

“I am extremely proud of this VitalWare company milestone, and the way our teams continue to meet the needs of our clients. We know how difficult it is to keep up with ever-changing complex regulatory requirements, and the critical need for greater transparency of data across many ancillary systems,” said VitalWare’s President and CEO, Kerry Martin. “This is what VitalWare really excels at, and our strong client growth is a vote of confidence from the industry- specifically Epic users as to the kind of efficiencies we create and the crucial services we deliver to help them achieve their goals,” Martin added.

The VitalWare team has devoted years to the labor-intensive work required to simplify coding and helping its clients keep up with ever-changing code regulations sourced from over 175 public and propriety datasets.

About VitalWare:

VitalWare is a leading revenue cycle SaaS solutions provider specializing in CDM technologies and the delivery of the most comprehensive regulatory code library and auditing tools in the healthcare industry. VitalWare makes the business of healthcare easier through intuitive cloud-based technologies and regulatory expertise. Combining over 175 public and proprietary datasets, our web-based applications contain the advance business logic, crosswalks and proprietary libraries that validate documentation, coding, billing and reimbursement accuracy- making VitalWare clients’ jobs easier.

