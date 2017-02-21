JMJ Phillip Group, a leading full-service boutique executive search firm with regional offices in Detroit and Chicago, will be hosting “Women and Wine: Celebrating Women in Business,” a premier networking event celebrating trailblazers and innovators in the world of business on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at The Reserve at Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham, Michigan. The event will run from 6:30pm until 8:30pm.

The concept was created by James Philip, Founder and Managing Director of JMJ Phillip. “Women and Wine” will become the premier networking get-together for prominent women professionals in business, medicine, education, non-profit, government and beyond. This event goes in line with JMJ Phillip's other events including Business & Brews and Suits & Recruits, all geared towards getting offline, networking in person and creating new relationships.

In addition to a paring menu of Hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting created exclusively for the event by Big Rock’s executive chef Gabby Milton, the evening will also feature a keynote speech from Jennifer Kluge, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Michigan Business and Professional Association. A donation will be given to Detroit-based food charity Forgotten Harvest, the charity of choice for this event.

“As local executive search firm, we understand how important professional networking is. Our goal with our new premier Women & Wine events is to create a fun atmosphere at a higher-end venue for the leading women in business to meet and network. We want to encourage people to get offline, meet some new faces and make some new connections in person. For this kind of event we hope to facilitate high-level conversations that can really drive the local economy forward,” said James Philip.

“Women & Wine truly is a first for the industry in the Detroit area at this level. We are extremely excited to set the benchmark for premium networking events for the region,” said Kristen Zierau, Director of Executive Recruiting at Clarke Caniff, a JMJ Phillip company. “The opportunity for leading women in business to get together and communicate big ideas in a luxury environment is unique and has the potential to be of real value for our local economy going forward."

