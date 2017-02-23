Today, Leah Jade, an empowered survivor of chronic childhood abuse and devastating family related illegal drug fuelled dysfunction and tragedy upon tragedy, has confirmed that a moment of vulnerability on Facebook has had a dramatic effect. She chose to unveil a deep litany of personal hurt in her life that has managed to touch the hearts of thousands of people organically and instantaneously attracted the attention of several publications including the people behind two new books. The post was entitled, “What Losing My Whole Immediate Family Because of Drugs Taught Me About Life.” This has helped to steer her on a path of helping more people to share their own truth and inspirational stories of overcoming very serious adversity and major life challenges that not everyone can survive the aftermath of let alone thrive after.

As a vulnerable child growing up in an illegal drug filled underworld, Leah Jade quickly found herself become a part of the system in dreaded foster care that she endured for years from the tender age of just 3. What about early family role models? By 4 years of age, her mother was locked up in prison for dealing heroin. Her father was a violent alcoholic and illegal drug user. Like a rag doll, she was pulled between foster homes and her parents until a Guardian was appointed when she was 14. This person abused her. This was perhaps an indication of more unspeakable tragedies that would plague her past. Two of Leah’s older siblings were twins, a boy and a girl. Aged 11, her 14-year-old brother was savagely murdered by her own mother’s heroin dealer. Just 9 months later, the twin sister committed suicide by overdosing on heroin. Leah has two brothers who are still alive. One lives with mental illness and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and the other is a serious illegal drug abuser. Leah herself was admitted to hospital several times in her youth after overdosing on her mother’s painkillers.

“The response on Social Media has been nothing short of phenomenal. The support and words of encouragement I’ve received are breathtaking. As a woman, I feel so fortunate to be in a position of empowerment to now encourage others to have the guts to speak out,” expressed, Leah Jade. “Everyone has the capacity to heal and move forward from horrendous situations. I am living proof of this and today I can feel proud of my life now and how I survived my past. If I could do it - anyone can.”

“I'm heartened my words were able to reach and touch the souls of people. After all, everyone has felt pain at some point in their life. Many people I work with have felt this awful sensation on a daily basis and this is what I help them to work through in a positive manner in a safe environment. I can truly understand what people need to feel safe, secure, and expertly guided along a path to greater freedom. Yes, I was that young child in a foster home but the woman I have become is poles apart from my tragic upbringing. There is always hope and people should never give up. As a result of taking a deep breath and sharing my truth, it brings me such joy now to know I can impact a much wider audience.”

An extract from the Social Media post: "All of my immediate family members were also sexual abuse sufferers. All of them experienced significant trauma. I am the only one who stands without addiction. Why I share this is because drugs taught me something deep about life. The devastation drugs caused in my life gave birth to a deep passion within me to help heal not only myself but others. To heal people, overcome pain, suffering and trauma naturally and without drugs. The pain that I experienced I have used to give me the burning desire to overcome adversity without forming an addiction."

Today, Leah Jade is the only member of her family not addicted to drink or drugs. Considering all that she has faced in her life including the threat of homelessness when she was a frightened 14-year-old teenager, she has demonstrated a life-long strength of character she infuses into her work. It is easy to understand why her life’s mission is a very personal experience for everyone that she comes in contact with. The two books that she has been invited to work on have working titles of, “1,000 Ripple Effects,” and, “Made Beautiful by Scars.” Additionally, she has been invited to collaborate on a new video series with a working title of, “Overcoming Adversity,” and another interesting project about introverts.

About Leah Jade:

The extraordinary Leah Jade brings a depth of compassion to her work and level of forgiveness to her life that moves and inspires people to be the best they can be and live the healthiest life possible. She is a Holistic Counsellor, Natural Therapist, Author of The Sacred Psychology of Healing, Self Care Medicine, Heal Yourself, and Moving Beyond Pain, and a proud advocate of speaking the truth of your past to spring you forward in a positive manner for transformational results. With a sincere passion for helping people to overcome pain naturally, she has energetically proclaimed that, “I used this suffering as compost to feed the garden of my soul.” To Like Leah Jade’s Facebook Page and read, “What Losing My Whole Immediate Family Because of Drugs Taught Me About Life,” visit: https://www.facebook.com/leahjadenaturaltherapies/