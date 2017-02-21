Title Alliance Announces Robert L. Grove as State Manager of Arizona

Bob Grove is appointed State Manager of Arizona for Title Alliance It was most important to me to find a company who was a cultural fit.

Title Alliance Ltd, an ESOP company specializing in title joint ventures, announced today that they have appointed Robert L. Grove as Arizona State Manager for Title Alliance and their affiliates. The company continues their expansion into Arizona which began in December 2015.

Grove comes to Title Alliance with 40 years of title, escrow and Real Estate experience and knowledge. He spent the last 17 years of his career focused on the joint ventured environment where he held roles in Operations, Sales, Recruitment, Compliance and Escrow. Grove’s career began over 40 years ago as an Escrow Officer in San Francisco. Throughout this tenure, he has gained an in-depth experience in all aspects of the industry in Arizona, California, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada. He carries with him expertise in all aspects of Escrow, commercial, residential, condo-conversions, time-shares, and corporate financial reorganizations and has a passion for growing and developing both people and businesses.

As State Manager, Grove will be critical as the company continues their expansion into the Arizona Market. Grove will focus on recruiting talent; aligning the company with quality prospects; educating on compliance; and focusing on streamlining systems and processes in the Arizona operations.

“Over the past 15 months, we have had a significant presence in the Arizona Market,” says Lindsay Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing. “I knew that in order for us to provide our partners and clients with the ultimate level of service, that we needed to find a high caliber State Manager to help with our operations on the ground.” She concludes, “We met Bob and quickly realized that the knowledge that he brought to the table, his personal and professional belief system and the respect that he commands in the industry would make him the perfect addition to our team.”

“It was most important to me to find a company who was a cultural fit,” says Grove. “I spent many years in the industry and from the first moment I sat down with Title Alliance I knew that they were the people with whom I would finish my career.” He concludes, “I have a lot of experience working inside of the joint ventured arena. I know what works and I’m excited to build successful teams for our Title Alliance operations in Arizona.”

Bob can be reached at bgrove(at)titlealliance(dot)com

For those interested in a career with Title Alliance, open opportunities can be viewed here.

About Title Alliance:

Title Alliance, Ltd, an ESOP Company is located in Media, PA and has been creating RESPA compliant title joint ventures since 1983 with lenders, mortgage bankers, realtors, builders and credit unions. Their roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed. For more information or to find out how a Title Alliance's partnership or title management skills could benefit you visit them online or contact Lindsay Smith at 800-220-3901 x 165.