AchieveNext® Acquires Kelleher Associates

AchieveNext, a career and corporate services firm, has acquired Kelleher Associates, the premier career management and executive coaching firm based in the Philadelphia region, and serving clients across North America.

With this transaction, Kelleher Associates will become the core provider of AchieveNext’s career services. Mitch Wienick will continue in his role as President of Kelleher Associates.

“Kelleher Associates is delighted to be the platform for AchieveNext Career Services. As a result of this unique combination of expertise and capabilities, Kelleher clients will continue to receive the same customized, high-touch service that separates us from our commodity competition, along with new and enhanced access to key influencers and decision makers through the CFO Alliance, and other AchieveNext partnerships both locally and nationally,” states Mitch Wienick, President of Kelleher Associates.

In addition to career services, AchieveNext provides executive and board level advisory services including Board Governance, M&A Readiness, and Risk Monitoring. Beside professional services, AchieveNext operates executive and professional communities, including the 6,000+ member CFO Alliance peer network and online community, which can now access these much-needed services.

“Delivering on optimistic corporate performance expectations in 2017 is not possible without the right talent. AchieveNext is very honored and pleased to be affiliated with the talented professionals at Kelleher Associates,” says Nick Araco, CEO of AchieveNext. “Our combined strengths will bring critical career, corporate and board services to organizations across North America. Importantly, these specialized services will be available to our professional communities, while leveraging community expertise, a truly unique business model.”

About AchieveNext

AchieveNext, LLC is a boutique career, executive and board services firm serving both public and private, predominantly mid-market corporations and organizations in North America. AchieveNext also operates professional and executive communities including the 6000+ member CFO Alliance. For more information, visit the AchieveNext website at http://www.AchieveNext.com, or call Nick Araco at 610-316-1660.

About Kelleher Associates, now an AchieveNext Company

Kelleher Associates, LLC is the Philadelphia region's premier executive coaching and career management firm, offering clients individualized attention and customized programs delivered by highly experienced and skilled consultants. For more information, visit http://www.Kelleherllc.com, or call Mitch Wienick at 610-293-1115.