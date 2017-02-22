Gevir Deer Antler Supplements Coming Soon to Amazon.com

Gevir, a New Zealand-based company that focuses on developing powder and capsule supplements made primarily from deer antler velvet, announced its products are coming soon to Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

The company was founded in 1990 by Clint and Shelley Thomson as a means to develop an effective natural treatment for Shelley’s Multiple Sclerosis, which she’d been diagnosed with at 28 years old. After researching treatment options, the couple discovered deer antler velvet had natural properties that made it an effective healing tonic. Now, years later, the company develops a popular supplement that is coming to Amazon.com.

“We are thrilled to announce that Gevir’s deer antler supplements are coming to Amazon.com,” said Josh Buckman, CEO of Gevir. “People around the world deserve to have access to this natural means of treating a wide variety conditions. We are very much looking forward to helping more people than ever find relief from their health problems that have been plaguing them.”

Gevir’s deer antler velvet comes from deer farms in New Zealand. The velvet grows on deer each year and falls off naturally in the spring, allowing it to be sustainably collected without harming any animals. All of Gevir’s farmers are accredited by the New Zealand Veterinary Association and are certified with strict animal welfare codes. None of the products contain man-made synthetics or chemicals.

Buckman purchased the company in 2015 after discovering Gevir products drastically reduced painful symptoms of shoulder injuries he’d suffered in his rugby career. Gevir’s supplements have been shown to reduce numbness, pain and the feeling of “pins and needles.”

“We are excited to take this next step as a company with this sales partnership with Amazon.com,” said Buckman. “These are natural products that provide outstanding results.”

The product comes in both capsules and packets of powder. To find out more about Gevir visit http://www.gevir.co.nz