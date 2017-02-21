BuzzFeed Deploys Egnyte Connect for Secure Global Collaboration

Egnyte Logo The Egnyte Connect solution makes us smarter about our content, which makes us smarter about our business

Egnyte, the leading cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance for the enterprise, today announced BuzzFeed has deployed Egnyte Connect as their company-wide collaboration solution. Egnyte Connect provides BuzzFeed with a fast, reliable way to access, manage, and collaborate on content internally and externally, while maintaining a high level of security that is required when dealing with their most sensitive content.

BuzzFeed, headquartered in New York City, is a globally distributed digital media powerhouse with more than 1,300 employees in offices across 18 cities all over the globe. BuzzFeed’s digital content is consumed by more than 500 million people a month via 30 plus platforms worldwide, touting an astounding 7 billion content views per month.

“At BuzzFeed we want our content to make an impact on people’s lives, which means our staff needs to be able to work quickly to deliver unique news and entertainment content to our readers and viewers in a timely fashion,” said Jason Reich, Director of Global Security at BuzzFeed. “Egnyte Connect helps our staff do both, giving them a smart content collaboration solution that lets them work seamlessly across departments with the productivity tools they are used to, while our IT team maintains visibility and control on the backend. The Egnyte Connect solution makes us smarter about our content, which makes us smarter about our business.”

BuzzFeed chose to deploy Egnyte company-wide for the following benefits and features:

Collaboration Without Limits: BuzzFeed employees are able to collaborate on content with their favorite apps, on their preferred devices, completing projects in less time, without IT requiring complicated security precautions. With Egnyte Connect employees can stay productive while IT ensures the security of company content behind the scenes.

Advanced Visibility and Control: Egnyte Connect provides IT at BuzzFeed complete visibility and granular control over all of their company content. Operations have also simplified, as file hierarchies are now in place for new hires, creating a centralized folder for the documents they will need at the start of employment. This solution is scalable and also allows administrators to lock down folders within folders to individuals as necessary.

Salesforce Application Integration: Salesforce integration was key for BuzzFeed since it is a key platform for the business team. Salesforce for Egnyte allows all client folders to be automatically managed by Egnyte Connect, enabling users to access files and create content through the Salesforce interface. After the deployment, employees have raved that Egnyte Connect is even easier to use with Salesforce.

“As one of the fastest growing brands in media and entertainment BuzzFeed has to maintain a high level of productivity and efficiency amongst their staff, making collaboration an essential piece of the puzzle,” said Rajesh Ram, co-founder and chief customer officer at Egnyte. “Egnyte Connect delivers a secure solution that not only makes collaboration faster and more efficient, but makes them smarter about their content and how they can get better for the future.”

WATCH: See how BuzzFeed is getting smarter about their content a video testimonial here.

To learn more of the details about how BuzzFeed chose Egnyte and what their deployment looked like, check out an in-depth case study here.

About Egnyte

Egnyte transforms business through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our Content Intelligence platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology. Please visit http://www.egnyte.com or call 1-877-7EGNYTE for more information.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is a global media company that produces and distributes original news, entertainment and video. BuzzFeed is redefining online advertising with its social, content-driven publishing technology and reaches a global audience of over 7B content views.