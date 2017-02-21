David Dougherty Joins HaulFox as Vice President of Operations

David has extensive Operational expertise having worked with multiple 3PL's - David understands the day to day technology needs of freight brokers, and he will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional results for our clients

HaulFox LLC, a transportation logistics software company, is proud to announce that David Dougherty has joined the leadership team as Vice President of Operations.

“David has extensive Operational expertise having worked with multiple 3PL's - David understands the day to day technology needs of freight brokers, and he will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional results for our clients” said HaulFox’s Founder and COO, Jonathan Drouin.

With solid knowledge of supply chain and logistics management with an emphasis on carrier procurement and development, David Dougherty is a strategic change agent. David has driven operations growth for companies such as Bear Transportation (Now ABF Logistics) and PepsiCo.

About HaulFox, LLC

HaulFox LLC is a proprietary software company based in Dallas, TX. HaulFox focuses on developing freight technology platforms to service the Transportation/Logistics Industry with an emphasis on 3PLs. The HaulFox team is comprised of experienced 3PL practitioners, Senior Software Developers, and Data Scientists who are creating value added solutions to the industry (including Freight Brokerage Transportation Management System (TMS), Dynamic Pricing Module, Backhaul Matching, Live Tracking and Capacity Solutions).

http://www.haulfox.com

jdrouin(at)haulfox(dot)com