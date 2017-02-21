Women of Global Change is Announcing the Denver Chapter Network

The WGC Denver Chapter gathering will take place on Thursday, February 23rd 2017 at the Denver Athletic Club, 1325 Glenarm Place, Denver, Colorado, 80204, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MST.

One of the main focuses of Women of Global Change is to enhance business global networks, and support and empower leaders for positive progress and change for ourselves, our communities and the world. WGC brings together community members and business leaders to work together in business, power and spirit to create a better future.

WGC makes the world a better place only through the collaboration and service of people. These meetings make a difference in perpetuating the philosophy of what WGC is as an organization, while supporting individuals and communities with what they need. This event is important for the WGC community in Denver, because of the opportunities it creates for the people that are trying to change their lives and the environment around them, using the tools they learn in this program.

This will be an exciting meeting for the Women of Global Change Denver Chapter. Along with WGC’s Executive Director Dr. Natalie Forest in attendance will be none other than Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder and CEO of Women of Global Change. "I am so honored with the expansion of WGC Denver Chapter. They are active leaders and active participants in the community and the business networking is amazing. This is a place where you can play with like-minded leaders. Denver has worked with local veterans and has many local projects in the works”, said Hunt.

For more information about attending the WGC Denver Chapter meeting you can call (949) 273 – 8788.

For more information about the impact of Women of Global Change and information about the next events you can take part, you can go to http://www.womenofglobalchange.com/.