Physicians Medical Forum (PMF) aims to expand the pipeline and the number of African American/Black students who want to become physicians. PMF also provides a network of support that encourages medical students and residents to pursue their careers as physicians in the Oakland/San Francisco Northern California, Bay Area. PMF’s mission is to improve the delivery of culturally competent medical care to better meet the healthcare needs of the community-at-large. To that end, on Saturday, March 18th, the non-profit organization will host its Seven Annual "Doctors On Board Pipeline Program” (DOB), a day-long, tuition-free, information-filled series of workshops on admissions, exam prep, writing personal statements and mastering interviewing skills, and mentoring sessions with physicians that inspire the growth of African American/Black, Native American and other underrepresented minority students to attend medical schools and residency programs.

Stalfana A. Bello, M.P.A., Physicians Medical Forum Executive Director, stated, "The Doctors On Board Pipeline Program is a one of a kind program that pulls together major resources to focus students on becoming physicians. The beauty of DOB is that almost all of the students will be the ‘First Generation’ in their families to become doctors or pharmacists."

Dr. Albert L. Brooks, PMF President and Chief of Medical Services at Washington Hospital Healthcare System in Fremont, CA said, “Historically, African American/Black students have had limited access to higher education in the field of medicine. This remains to be a startling truth, even today. Doctors On Board provides students with their ‘first’ critically important steps towards successfully managing their exciting journey to becoming doctors.”

Many of Northern California's most prominent physicians from medical schools in Northern California and nationwide, from Kaiser Permanente, the Sinkler Miller Medical Association and the Students National Medical Association (SNMA) Chapters from UCSF, UC Davis and Stanford Schools of Medicine and others will provide students with an innovative opportunity to explore varied facets of medicine and provide information about medical school preparation, specialties field, and life as a physician.

Physicians Medical Forum is supported by The California Wellness Foundation, Kaiser Foundation Hospital Fund for Community Benefit Programs at the East Bay Community Foundation, San Francisco Foundation, Wells Fargo, and the National Medical Fellowships.

Segments of the DOB Program will include:



Workshop on admissions, financial aid, SAT and MCAT Prep Information

Workshop on Writing the Best Personal Statements and Outstanding Interview Skills

Speed Mentoring Session with more than 50 physicians and medical student of varying specialties from throughout the Northern California Bay Area

Networking/mentoring luncheon with doctors, residents and medical students

Mock Primary Care Clinics with real patients

Mock Suture/Surgery Clinic Training Session

Suture Knot Tying Basic Skills Training

Workshop for parents and families of future doctors

Students will be awarded Certificates of Completion followed by a reception (at the end of program)

Students who wish to take part in this innovative, inter-active, one-day program may learn more and register by visiting http://www.PMFMD.com. Student Applications may be submitted online no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2017. Parents, guardians and adult family member of students who are accepted into the program may also register at the website to attend the workshop, “Guide to Parents/Family of Future Doctors.”

WHO: Physicians Medical Forum (PMF)

WHAT: “Doctors On Board Pipeline Program” (Pre-medical Pipeline School Conference)

WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2016 | 6:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Registration & breakfast (6:30 A.M. – 7:30 A.M.); Workshops, mentoring, lunch, mock clinics (7:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M.);

Workshop: Guide for Parents/Family of Future Doctors (2:00 - 4:00 P.M.);

Certificate of Completion Award Ceremony and Reception (4:00 - 5:00 P.M.)

WHERE: Claremont – A Fairmont Hotel | 41 Tunnel Road, Berkeley, CA

Leading physicians, faculty, residents, medical students and business professionals will instruct, mentor and network with the program's student participants. They will include representatives from the PMF Board of Directors, Kaiser Permanente, Sinkler Miller Medical Association (SMMA), Student National Medical Association (SNMA), UCSF, UC Davis, and Stanford Schools of Medicine, Boston Medical Center, Well Fargo, UCSF Office of Diversity and Outreach, Sutter Health, Washington Hospital Healthcare System, Highland Hospital and San Francisco General Hospital, US Navy Medical Service Corps (partial list).

ABOUT PHYSICIANS MEDICAL FORUM (PMF):

The Physicians Medical Forum is an Oakland, CA-based non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to encourage recruitment and retention of African American/Black physicians to eliminate health disparities; improve access to care; and maintain diversity within the profession, thereby, improving the quality of healthcare for the community overall.

PMF programs and initiatives include: Community Health Ambassadors Internship Program; Doctors Rock Workshop Series on Mentoring, Exam Prep, Interview/Personal Statement Skills Clinics; Physicians mentoring and networking events, studies on physicians’ retention and recruitment; Visiting Elective/Visiting Clerkship Resident Scholarships, physician education and development; providing scholarships for medical students and residents; networking with legislators and medical organizations; and community outreach programs.

