Women of Global Change, an international organization that empowers women to make a difference in the world, is announcing the grand opening of the WGC Bay Area Chapter this February.

The WGC Bay Area Chapter opening will take place on Sunday, February 26th 2017 at Fogo de Chão, 201 3rd Street, San Francisco, California, 94103, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

This will be an exciting additional national chapter for Women of Global Change. The main focus of the event is the WGC mission to expand networks and collaboration with like-minded leaders in service. The Women of Global Change participates in communities and international projects of betterment. They do this through many different programs, missions and adventures to provide a better world for ourselves, other women, children, and all human-kind.

Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of Women of Global Change, will be arriving in the Bay Area and attending the WGC Bay Area Chapter Opening. “I personally lived in San Francisco for 15 years and I am so excited with the launch and opening of the WGC Bay Area – San Francisco Chapter. The support from the community and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce speaks volumes for the impact this network is ready for,” said Hunt.

The mission of Women of Global Change is to enhance a global network, support and empower leaders for positive progress and change for ourselves, our communities and the world. WGC bring together community members and business leaders to work together in business, power and spirit to create a better future.

For more information about attending the WGC Bay Area Chapter you can call (949) 273-8788.

For more information about the impact of Women of Global Change and information about the next events you can take part, you can go to http://www.womenofglobalchange.com/