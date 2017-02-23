Washington Kids Academy is opening on March 13, 2017 in Washington, Illinois. This new child care and early learning program is more than just a daycare. It is a Reggio-inspired school with a child-centered curriculum focusing on expanding the interests, strengths, and abilities of each child. Washington Kids Academy offers a high-quality early learning program, integrating the most up to date best practices in early childhood education. Its program encourages a love of learning, builds confidence, and prepares children for school and beyond.

Registration begins February 28th. For enrollment information call 309-886-2273 or visit the website at washingtonkidsacademy.com/enrollment. Early Enrollment specials are offered until the first day of class.

The 16,800 square foot facility has been designed by BLDD Architects, a leader in educational facility planning based in Bloomington, IL. Every detail of the building and site has been designed for the demands and needs of children with special consideration to child health and safety. Building features include high ceilings, large open areas with an abundance of natural light. Amenities include oversized outdoor grounds, interior gym, and activity rooms.

Washington Kids Academy is located at the southeast corner of Route 8 and Summit Road, in the City of Washington, Illinois. It is situated within the boundaries of elementary school District 50, just one block from District 51. The City of Washington is located approximately 8 miles east of downtown Peoria, Illinois.

More information on the project can be obtained on the company website at http://www.washingtonkidsacademy.com or by calling the Executive Director, Lindsey Jenkins at (309) - 886 - 2273.